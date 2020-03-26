Cam Newton takes an apparent shot at Panthers in Instagram video: 'They gave up on me'

The Carolina Panthers officially closed the book on a nine-year relationship with Cam Newton on Tuesday, releasing their longtime quarterback after attempting to trade the 30-year-old signal-caller elsewhere. It's safe to say Newton feels as though he's got something to prove following the anticipated but monumental decision.

Sharing Instagram pictures and video from a workout session on Thursday, Newton can be seen declaring something that we can only assume was directed at the Panthers: "They gave up on me."

It's not the first time Newton has taken an apparent shot at Carolina this offseason. When the Panthers announced ahead of 2020 NFL free agency that they had given the QB permission to seek a trade, the former No. 1 draft pick fired back on Instagram with a demand for the team to "stop with the word play" and manipulation, telling fans the Panthers "forced me into this."

The Panthers, of course, didn't waste time finding Newton's replacement after the announcement, quickly striking a three-year deal with free agent Teddy Bridgewater in free agency. They've since dealt 2019 fill-in Kyle Allen to the Washington Redskins, but with Bridgewater getting a reported $63 million to join new coach Matt Rhule in Charlotte, Newton's release was inevitable.

The former MVP is obviously motivated to return to form in 2020, but his market remains unclear. Teams like the Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots remain speculated destinations, although restrictions regarding physicals because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic may also be holding up a prospective deal. Newton, who missed all but one game of the 2019 season due to injury, reportedly passed a recent physical coordinated by the Panthers and his agency, but other teams are currently unable to have players or doctors travel for their own evaluations.