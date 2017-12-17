Cam throws TD after telling Packers 'You been watching film? ... Watch this'

It's time to give Cam Newton the credit he deserves. Newton isn't just one of the league's best quarterbacks in terms of his actual ability to play football, he's also the league's best quarterback in terms of his celebrations. He's gotten so good that he's actually beginning to celebrate touchdowns before the play even begins.

Against the Packers on Sunday, Newton took trash-talking to the next level. He didn't do it by dissing his opponent. He didn't do it by being foul-mouthed. He did it in the coolest possible way: By pretty much telling the Packers defense at the line of scrimmage that he was going to throw for a touchdown.

At first glance, this touchdown pass from Newton to Christian McCaffrey, which gave the Panthers an early lead, looks pretty ordinary. Greg Olsen took out two defenders by barreling into them and that freed up space for McCaffrey to come out of the backfield uncovered. From there, Newton made an easy throw and McCaffrey waltzed into the end zone.

But listen closely to Newton before the snap. What you'll hear is incredible.

As Newton made some pre-snap adjustments, he actually pointed at someone on the Packers defense and told him, "You been watching film? That's cool. Watch this."

Cam to the @packers before that TD:



🔊 "You been watchin film, huh? That's cool, watch this..." 🔊 pic.twitter.com/fZo5n6lLin — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 17, 2017

And then he proceeded to burn the Packers by throwing a touchdown just a few seconds later. Again, that's pretty much the equivalent of celebrating -- or at the very least, predicting -- a touchdown before the play even begins.

Here's a necessary reminder that if you're not a fan of Newton's celebrations, there's an easy solution to your problem.

Cam on angering Titans: "I'm a firm believer if you don't like it, keep me out (of the end zone)." — Joe Person (@josephperson) November 15, 2015

OK, so maybe not an easy solution.