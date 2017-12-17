Cam throws TD after telling Packers 'You been watching film? ... Watch this'
This is taking trash-talk to the next level
It's time to give Cam Newton the credit he deserves. Newton isn't just one of the league's best quarterbacks in terms of his actual ability to play football, he's also the league's best quarterback in terms of his celebrations. He's gotten so good that he's actually beginning to celebrate touchdowns before the play even begins.
Against the Packers on Sunday, Newton took trash-talking to the next level. He didn't do it by dissing his opponent. He didn't do it by being foul-mouthed. He did it in the coolest possible way: By pretty much telling the Packers defense at the line of scrimmage that he was going to throw for a touchdown.
At first glance, this touchdown pass from Newton to Christian McCaffrey, which gave the Panthers an early lead, looks pretty ordinary. Greg Olsen took out two defenders by barreling into them and that freed up space for McCaffrey to come out of the backfield uncovered. From there, Newton made an easy throw and McCaffrey waltzed into the end zone.
But listen closely to Newton before the snap. What you'll hear is incredible.
As Newton made some pre-snap adjustments, he actually pointed at someone on the Packers defense and told him, "You been watching film? That's cool. Watch this."
And then he proceeded to burn the Packers by throwing a touchdown just a few seconds later. Again, that's pretty much the equivalent of celebrating -- or at the very least, predicting -- a touchdown before the play even begins.
Here's a necessary reminder that if you're not a fan of Newton's celebrations, there's an easy solution to your problem.
OK, so maybe not an easy solution.
-
NFL MVP Watch: Brady sits alone up top
And as good as Gurley has been there is a zero-sum chance he steals any votes from the Patriots...
-
Here are all your NFL picks for Week 16
Wondering which NFL teams are going to win in Week 16? You've come to the right place to find...
-
Falcons edge Bucs in unimpressive win
The Falcons are on the cusp of a playoff berth, even though they don't look like a playoff-caliber...
-
Playoff Picture: Falcons snuff out Pack
Week 15 provided a lot of clarity to the NFL postseason
-
Packers 2018 draft needs, fits, picks
With their 2017 season basically over, it's time for Packers fans to turn their attention to...
-
Evans jumps over two Falcons for TD
Evans leaped over the top of two defenders to haul in a 42-yard touchdown
Add a Comment