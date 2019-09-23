Cam Newton to miss second straight game with foot injury, Kyle Allen to start vs. Texans
Newton is out once again
Cam Newton will miss his second straight game as he continues to recover from his foot injury, the Panthers announced on Monday. With Newton on the sideline, Kyle Allen will once again get the start for Carolina when it travels to Houston to take on the Texans in Week 4.
"What Cam needs right now is time and rest for his foot. We want him at 100 percent when he's ready, so there's no exact timetable for his return," head coach Ron Rivera said in a statement released by the team. "At this point, we're going to go forward with Kyle (Allen) as our starter."
This latest update from the Panthers goes in lockstep with what CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported on Sunday, noting that this is truly a week-to-week situation and the former NFL MVP may miss multiple games.
Newton originally suffered the mid-foot sprain in Carolina's preseason exhibition with the New England Patriots. He was taken down by defensive tackle Adam Butler, limped off the field and never returned. Newton was able to heal up and start the regular season opener, but then re-aggravated the injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during their Thursday Night Football matchup to begin Week 2.
The Panthers were 0-2 to start the year with Newton as the quarterback. Newton, who did undergo offseason shoulder surgery, struggled passing the football, completing just 56.2% of his passes for 572 yards, no touchdowns and one interception.
Kyle Allen, meanwhile, looks equipped to right the ship while Newton is recovering after he completed 73.1% of his throws for 261 yards and four touchdowns in Carolina's 38-20 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
MNF: Bears vs. Redskins odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Redskins vs. Bears game 10,000 times.
-
Bears-Redskins: Key matchups, prediction
The 1-1 Bears play host to 0-2 Washington as both teams look to get their seasons on track
-
Pats captain dazzles in punt highlight
Matthew Slater may have made the special teams play of the year
-
Pederson has no regrets after losing
The Eagles had the ball twice in the final 3:16 needing a field goal for the tie...and failed...
-
2020 Mock Draft: Burrow in Top 15
The LSU signal caller is an ascending prospect and could land early in the first round in 2020
-
Rudolph shows promise amidst Week 3 loss
Pittsburgh's new starter showed promise in his first career start