Cam Newton to miss second straight game with foot injury, Kyle Allen to start vs. Texans

Cam Newton will miss his second straight game as he continues to recover from his foot injury, the Panthers announced on Monday. With Newton on the sideline, Kyle Allen will once again get the start for Carolina when it travels to Houston to take on the Texans in Week 4.

"What Cam needs right now is time and rest for his foot. We want him at 100 percent when he's ready, so there's no exact timetable for his return," head coach Ron Rivera said in a statement released by the team. "At this point, we're going to go forward with Kyle (Allen) as our starter."

This latest update from the Panthers goes in lockstep with what CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported on Sunday, noting that this is truly a week-to-week situation and the former NFL MVP may miss multiple games.

Newton originally suffered the mid-foot sprain in Carolina's preseason exhibition with the New England Patriots. He was taken down by defensive tackle Adam Butler, limped off the field and never returned. Newton was able to heal up and start the regular season opener, but then re-aggravated the injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during their Thursday Night Football matchup to begin Week 2.

The Panthers were 0-2 to start the year with Newton as the quarterback. Newton, who did undergo offseason shoulder surgery, struggled passing the football, completing just 56.2% of his passes for 572 yards, no touchdowns and one interception.

Kyle Allen, meanwhile, looks equipped to right the ship while Newton is recovering after he completed 73.1% of his throws for 261 yards and four touchdowns in Carolina's 38-20 win over the Arizona Cardinals.