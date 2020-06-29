Watch Now: Cam Newton Agrees To A One Year Deal With The Patriots ( 2:08 )

Though he was forced to wait, Cam Newton eventually landed on the Patriots, a team that is looking to continue its run of dominance despite losing Tom Brady earlier this offseason.

Brady and Newton (along with current Bears and former Eagles quarterback Nick Foles) could potentially join the list of quarterbacks who have taken multiple teams to the Super Bowl. Newton, the 2015 league MVP, led the Panthers to the Super Bowl that season before Carolina fell short against Peyton Manning and the Broncos. Here's a list of the quarterbacks Newton, Brady, and Foles are trying to join.

Earl Morrall

Morrall, a 34-year-old journeyman heading into the 1968 season, took over the Colts' offense when Hall of Famer Johnny Unitas suffered an injury during Baltimore's final preseason game. Morrall would win league MVP honors that year while leading the Colts to an NFL best 13-1 record. Morrall's storybook season did not have a happy ending, however, as Baltimore was upset by Joe Namath and the AFL's New York Jets in Super Bowl III. In a twist of fate, Unitas relieved an ineffective Morrall near the end of New York's shocking 16-7 victory. Morrall was Unitas' backup two years later when Baltimore won its first Super Bowl, a 16-13 win over the Dallas Cowboys that saw Morrall relieve an injured Unitas in the second half.

In 1972, Morrall, now with the Miami Dolphins, was again called into action after starter Bob Griese suffered an injury during the first half of the regular season. With Morrall under center, Miami won 11 straight games while carrying a 15-0 record into Pittsburgh for that year's AFC Championship Game. But after Miami's offense stalled during the first half, Dolphins Hall of Fame coach Don Shula replaced Morrall with Griese, as Miami rebounded from its slow start to defeat the Steelers en route to a victory over Washington in Super Bowl VII. Morrall would remain Griese's backup when the Dolphins repeated as world champions the following season.

"When I look back on my coaching career and all the quarterbacks that I've coached, I've got Hall of Famers in Johnny Unitas, Bob Griese and now Dan Marino," Shula told NFL Network back in 2006, "but Earl Morrall is in my personal Hall of Fame."

Craig Morton

The fifth overall pick in the 1965 draft, Morton finally got his opportunity to start in 1969 following Don Meredith's retirement. In 1970, Morton helped lead the Cowboys to their first Super Bowl, a 16-13 loss to the Colts. Morton would split starting duties with Roger Staubach during the first half of the '71 season before coach Tom Landry ultimately went with Staubach, who won all 10 of his starts during the regular season before leading the Cowboys to a 24-3 win over the Dolphins in Super Bowl VI.

Morton was eventually traded to the Giants, where he endured several rocky seasons before finding a career resurgence with the Broncos. In 1977, his first season in Denver, Morton helped lead the Broncos past the Steelers and Raiders (who had combined to win the last three Super Bowls) en route to Denver's first AFC title. Morton would face his former team -- the Cowboys -- in Super Bowl XII. It wasn't pretty for Morton, who threw as many completions (four) as interceptions in Denver's 27-10 defeat.

Morton did bounce back following his second Super Bowl letdown. He would spend five more seasons with the Broncos, compiling a 41-23 regular season record. Morton's replacement in Denver? John Elway, who led the Broncos to two Super Bowl wins and five AFC titles during his Hall of Fame career.

Kurt Warner

Nearly a decade after leading the Rams' "Great Show on Turf" to a victory in Super Bowl XXXIV, Warner was back in the Super Bowl as a member of the Cardinals. Playing in his third Super Bowl, Warner's three touchdown passes helped the Cardinals take a fourth quarter lead against the favored Steelers. Warner's heroics were ultimately overshadowed by Ben Roethlisberger, who led Pittsburgh's on a late scoring drive that capped off by his game-winning touchdown pass to Santonio Holmes.

Despite the loss, Warner's success with the Cardinals was the exclamation point on a career that earned induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017.

Peyton Manning

Seven years after leading the Colts to victory in Super Bowl XLI, Manning punched his third ticket to the big game after leading the NFL in passing yards (5,477) and touchdown passes (55) during the regular season. Manning's success that season included a win over Tom Brady and the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game. Manning and his teammates were unable to duplicate that success in the Super Bowl, however, as the Broncos were thoroughly outplayed by the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLVIII.

Two years later, Manning, despite missing seven games during the regular season, was able to do his part in helping the Broncos return to the Super Bowl, as Manning made several key plays in Denver's playoff victories over Pittsburgh and New England. Against the Panthers in Super Bowl 50, Manning's early success through the air helped give the Broncos an early lead. While it was far from one of his most impressive games from a statistical standpoint, Manning's masterful game management helped the Broncos defeat Newton and the favored Panthers, 24-10. It was the final game of a career that will most likely be immortalized in Canton, Ohio next summer.