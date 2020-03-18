Cam Newton trade rumors: Four most logical landing spots for longtime Panthers quarterback

As the Carolina Panthers hit reset on their roster in advance of the 2020 season, they've allowed longtime quarterback Cam Newton to seek a trade elsewhere, all but promising an end to the former No. 1 overall pick's nine-year career in Charlotte.

With just a few QB spots up in the air around the league, where exactly could Newton end up?

Here are four of the most logical landing spots (Tom Brady is expected to sign in Tampa Bay) for the former NFL MVP:

Newton isn't necessarily the ideal QB for Anthony Lynn, whose adoration for Tyrod Taylor and reported interest in Brady suggests he'd rather have someone who can manage an offense and take care of the football rather than rocket-arm the ball all over the field. But let's not pretend he wouldn't be intrigued by Newton's dual-threat abilities. Adding No. 1 to an L.A. offense already stocked with good weapons (Austin Ekeler, Keenan Allen, Hunter Henry) would instantly boost the Chargers' playoff chances.

Stylistically, Brady and Newton could not be more different. But that's kind of what makes this appealing, no? If Bill Belichick is going to go into the season without No. 12 under center for the first time in two decades, who's to say he wouldn't embrace a more contemporary option -- as in someone still capable of damaging opponents with both their arm and legs? Newton's health is obviously a concern, but he'd open up all kinds of possibilities for a spread-out offense. He'd benefit from New England's ever-rotating stable of running backs. And he wouldn't preclude the Pats from still drafting a longer-term successor.

Didn't this team just draft Dwayne Haskins 15th overall in 2019? Yes, it did. But this is also the Washington Redskins we're talking about. Since when have monumental decisions stopped them from reversing course before? There are conflicting reports about how Washington really feels about Haskins, who struggled as a rookie, but even more importantly, new coach Ron Rivera had an incredible nearly decade-long relationship with Newton in Carolina. Washington's current offensive coordinator, Scott Turner, was also Newton's QBs coach with the Panthers. And the Redskins have money to spend, not to mention a historical affinity for veteran passers.

The chief reason Chicago makes sense is because there aren't many other teams putting out more QB feelers early in 2020 free agency. Multiple reports have already linked them to Nick Foles and Teddy Bridgewater, so it seems like general manager Ryan Pace is serious about pushing Mitchell Trubisky in 2020 -- perhaps all the way to the bench. Newton, meanwhile, is kind of like a bigger, better version of Trubisky when healthy anyway. Carolina is reportedly hot in pursuit of Bridgewater, and Foles would cost big money, so there might not be a better, more proven, short-term option for Matt Nagy and Co. than Newton.