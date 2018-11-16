Cam Newton will provide Thanksgiving dinner for 1,200 unprivileged kids as part of annual event

Cam Newton is all about giving gifts to the children. Whether it's souvenir footballs after touchdowns or providing assistance around the holidays, Cam is for the kids.

This year, the Carolina Panthers quarterback will provide Thanksgiving dinner for 1,200 underprivileged children (and their families) as part of his annual event called "Cam's Thanksgiving Jam." The tradition is in its seventh year, but this is the largest number of kids that Newton has ever served. Last year's event fed 800 children.

The event comes in partnership with the Second Harvest Food Bank, but it includes more than just food. Kids who attend will also be treated to entertainment in the form of games, music, face painting and other activities. The kids will also get food to take home as well.

And Newton won't just be fronting the bill, he'll also be on-hand to help serve the food and hang out with the youngsters as well.

"I vowed to myself that if I get put in my position -- there's never enough things that you can do for a community. So nights like tonight are important to me and will forever be important to me," Newton told the Charlotte Observer at the event in 2017. "For this to be important to me and knowing what I mean to so many people in Charlotte, I just want to do right by them. More than just winning football games, but making myself available as a servant."

As important as this event is to so many people (and the number just keeps growing), Newton's philanthropy extends beyond just one function. He also has the Cam Newton Foundation, which serves to provide educational, physical and social support for young kids.