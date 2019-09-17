Cam Newton's status reportedly 'up in the air' for Week 3 after re-aggravating foot injury

The Carolina Panthers enter Week 3 as one of the nine 0-2 teams, and things could go from bad to worse this Sunday.

According to Tom Pelissero, quarterback Cam Newton's status for Sunday's matchup with the Arizona Cardinals is up in the air after he re-aggravated a foot injury. He spent Tuesday's practice rehabbing.

Panthers general manager Marty Hurney told reporters that Newton informed the team of the foot flare-up following Thursday night's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per Adam Schefter. The team does not have a solid timeline for when Newton will be able to return to the field, but the Panthers left the door open for him playing on Sunday, saying they "will see how it goes."

Newton injured his foot during the third preseason game against the New England Patriots back in August. During the Panthers' third series, he was sacked and then limped off of the field and did not return. He was later seen leaving Gillette Stadium in a walking boot. Hurney classified the injury as a mid-foot sprain on his left foot according to Jourdan Rodrigue, and Newton was able to take the field for the season opener a couple of weeks later.

Newton has thrown for 572 yards, zero touchdowns and an interception in the first two games of the 2019 season. He had a tough outing against the Buccaneers in Week 2, and completed just 25 of 51 passing attempts. He seemed to struggle with accuracy, which rehashed concerns about the exploratory surgery he underwent on his shoulder this offseason.

If Newton can't go on Sunday, Kyle Allen should get the start. He started the Week 17, 33-14 win over the New Orleans Saints last year, and threw for 228 yards and two touchdowns. The Panthers also have rookie Will Grier, who was selected in the third-round of the 2019 NFL Draft.