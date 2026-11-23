After Lions star Aidan Hutchinson tore his ACL going airborne while celebrating a sack in Week 10, Giants running back Cam Skattebo said he'd retire his signature backflip celebration.

It proved a very short retirement.

Skattebo delivered the game-clinching first down in the Giants' 23-18 upset win over the Jaguars and celebrated ... with a backflip.

It was a huge win for the Giants, who moved to 6-3-1 to remain two games up on the Cowboys (5-6) in the NFC East. Dallas won earlier Sunday.

It was also a huge sigh of relief for Skattebo, who had a crucial fumble that contributed to Jacksonville's late rally. Overall, Skattebo finished with 14 carries for 34 yards.

John Harbaugh had long been against Skattebo's flipping — Skattebo notably failed on a backflip over the offseason, months after his rookie year ended with a serious ankle injury (not suffered on a flip). He was pleased to hear about Skattebo's intention not to backflip earlier in the week.

"I support his decision, and I hope he scores a lot of touchdowns," Harbaugh said. "I hope he gets an opportunity to prove it real soon. That'd be great."

After Skattebo reneged, Harbaugh didn't exactly look pleased on the sideline.

After the game, though, Skattebo explained that the charged atmosphere and the significance of the first down played huge roles.

"When energy calls for it, it calls for it," Skattebo said. "My teammates, I do whatever I can to bring the energy for the team. I play this game with my heart and soul. So when that happens, it's second nature, and it's hard to hold back from."

Harbaugh, meanwhile, offered a bit of a wry/forced/half smile and said, "Yeah, he couldn't help himself, could he? Just couldn't help himself."

For now, though, Harbaugh will at least be relieved Skattebo made up for his mistake with a big run and didn't get hurt celebrating. Only time will tell if this was a one-off or if the backflip celebration — like Skattebo on that crucial play — cannot be contained.