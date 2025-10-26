New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles after suffering a gruesome ankle injury. He was carted off the field with an air cast on his left leg with 8:07 left in the first half. The rookie appeared to break a bone in his lower leg and will almost certainly miss substantial time as a result.

This is a devastating blow to what has been a remarkable debut season for Skattebo. The Arizona State product was a source of excitement for the Giants' future, along with fellow first-year standout Jaxson Dart, who formed the other half of a prolific backfield after winning the starting quarterback job.

Prior to his exit, Skattebo handled three carries for 12 yards and caught an 18-yard touchdown pass. Tyrone Tracy Jr. is the next man up in the backfield and figures to return to the starting role he held at the beginning of the year, so long as Skattebo is on the shelf.

Skattebo racked up 398 rushing yards and five touchdowns and added 189 yards and a score through the air across the first seven games of his career. He jumped into the starting lineup three weeks into the campaign and has been one of the Giants' top weapons ever since. His three-touchdown game against the Eagles on Oct. 9 was an early high point of what looks destined to be a prolific career.

Skattebo is in the running for the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award but will undoubtedly fall out of the race if he misses extended time. He entered Week 8 with the seventh-best odds to win the honor, per FanDuel, at +3000.

The outstanding debut campaign is part of an overall terrific year for NFL rookies. Skattebo led all rookies with 587 scrimmage yards through seven games and was one of three rookies to hit the 500-yard mark. Only one first-year player hit that threshold through seven weeks last season, in contrast.

Skattebo looks like one of the biggest steals of the 2025 NFL Draft. He came off the board in the fourth round but outperformed every other rookie skill position player in total yardage prior to his injury. All-purpose stardom is nothing new for Skattebo, though. He made a late push last season for the Heisman Trophy at Arizona State and finished fifth in the award voting, and that came two years after he shined at Sacramento State as an FCS All-American.