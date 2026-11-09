Giants coach John Harbaugh said Monday that running back Cam Skattebo will be "full go" for New York's "Thursday Night Football" game against the Commanders to open Week 10.

Skattebo missed the Giants' 19-11 win over the Eagles in Week 9 due to a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 7 against the Texans. Harbaugh said the second-year back was "very close" to playing, but with a short week ahead, the team opted to play it safe.

With Skattebo out and Tyrone Tracy Jr. (hamstring) on IR, the Giants struggled to get much going on the ground in Philadelphia. Devin Singletary shouldered a heavy workload with 21 carries but turned that into just 31 yards (1.5 yards per carry). Still, New York managed to grind out a win to get to 5-2-1 without its top back.

Skattebo's return should provide some significant juice to an offense that needs it. Furthermore, it sounds like New York will have its current top quarterback-running back battery available, with Harbaugh saying he expects J.J. McCarthy (hip pointer) to play. McCarthy briefly left Sunday's game against the Eagles after taking a hit to the ribs, and Jameis Winston led the team's lone touchdown drive.

Skattebo leads the Giants in carries (98) and rushing yards (418), both by a wide margin, but it hasn't necessarily been the easiest year for the bowling-ball former Arizona State star. After a solid start to the year, Skattebo had a crucial fumble in Week 5 against the Commanders, a game that ended in a tie. He was a complete non-factor the next week, receiving zero touches on minimal snaps. He responded from that, though, with a 124-yard, one-touchdown day in an impressive win over Houston to right the ship. Now, he'll be in line for another busy day as the Giants look to extend their NFC East lead.