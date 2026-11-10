The New York Giants decided to stand pat at the NFL trade deadline. While they showed interest in adding a defensive tackle like Jeffery Simmons and a running back such as Jonathan Taylor, John Harbaugh and Joe Schoen elected not to ship off valuable draft capital as the Giants prepare for the second half of the season.

New York was one of several teams that could have benefitted from a new running back like Taylor. Fox Sports reported that the Giants offered the Indianapolis Colts second- and fifth-round picks for their star back, but eventually took that offer off the table.

No one may be happier about that than running back Cam Skattebo, who will now still be responsible for the bulk of the carries for the Giants. In the locker room after the trade deadline passed, Skattebo was asked about holding onto his starting spot after the Giants' pursuit of Taylor ended.

"I've been that guy," Skattebo said. "Obviously, we had that one-week hiccup where I got in trouble. That was it. I came back that next week and handled business. They know what I'm capable of. They know what I can do."

The Giants couldn't reach a deal with the Colts, who were likely asking too high a price for Taylor. Now, New York will stick with what it has.

"You don't want to make a bad deal," Harbaugh said on Tuesday, per NJ.com. "You make a bad deal, that doesn't make you better. That makes you worse. Sometimes, the best deal is the deal that you don't make.

"We're willing to pay a price to make our team better. But it's got to be something that really makes our team better. It's got to be worth it. I would want a player that we love."

Skattebo has rushed for 418 yards and two touchdowns in seven games played this season. It's already been a dramatic year that has included a benching, followed by a career performance.

Skattebo was given zero touches in Week 6 following his costly overtime fumble in the eventual tie against the Washington Commanders the week prior. However, he bounced back to rush for a career-high 124 yards and a touchdown against the Houston Texans in Week 7. It was an epic redemption game, which included a play where Skattebo broke loose for 42 yards in overtime to set up New York's fourth win of the season.

Skattebo suffered a hamstring injury on this play, which forced him to miss the Week 9 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, but he's expected to return this Thursday against the Commanders.

"You've seen what I can do," Skattebo said. "When I come out, and I'm ready to play football, I can be one of the most dangerous backs in the league. Simple as that."

The 5-2-1 Giants are currently two games ahead of the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East. Maybe adding the player who has recorded the fifth-most rushing yards per game (88.8) in NFL history could have taken the Giants' offense to another level, but Skattebo clearly believes he's capable of being an effective bell cow.