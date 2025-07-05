The Tennessee Titans selected quarterback Cam Ward with No. 1 overall in April's NFL Draft. Tennessee hopes its first-round pick provides much-needed stability at the most important position in football. Ward, according to teammates, does not come into the competition with expectations of any handouts.

Right tackle JC Latham gave some insight into the quarterback competition between Ward and Will Levis, who started 21 games for the Titans in the last two years.

"Will's just not going to sit over here and say 'Oh, we drafted him, go ahead take it,'" Latham said. "Cam's not gonna expect it to be just given to him. Throughout the spring, I think that's the one thing all the coaches and players on the team have seen. Both of them taking the challenge of trying to really earn the spot and really fight for the spot. It's made them better."

Latham said Levis improved with the newfound competition and added that Ward is embracing a more leadership role.

"The team goes where the quarterback goes, in that regard setting the tone," Latham noted.

Ward became a finalist for the Heisman Trophy during his one season with the Miami Hurricanes. The 2024 ACC Player of the Year was 10-3 as Miami's starter with 4,313 passing yards, 39 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Levis joined the Titans as a second rounder in 2023 and since then has a 5-16 record as a starter. Last year, he went 2-10, with 2,091 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Latham is in his second season with the Titans, picked No. 7 overall out of Alabama in the 2024 draft.