It is not in the NFL rulebook that every first-round selection of a quarterback has to represent an unadulterated swing for the fences.

To kick off the 2025 NFL Draft, the Tennessee Titans have made the selection of Cam Ward at No. 1. The pick can be likened to an easy, under-control swing with the hopes of hitting a single, that, under the right circumstances in Tennessee, can be stretched into a double.

Yet the perceived prudence of this selection for a club looking for long-term stability at the game's most vital position doesn't mean it comes without risk. Actually, there's plenty because of the job-security dynamic that very well may have factored into this collective decision by the Titans organization.

In most draft classes -- like last year -- Ward wouldn't be a No. 1 overall pick candidate. But he's an ascending quarterback talent with a style reminiscent of the modern-day passers at the top of the position in today's NFL. This wasn't a seismic reach for the Titans.

Yet I don't absolutely adore the pick -- even as a draft analyst who gives quarterbacks a massive positional value boost in my grading system -- because I'm wondering if head coach Bill Callahan allowed his potentially very tenuous job security to get involved in this decision-making process.

Callahan probably can't endure another season well below .500 and keep his job.

In a vacuum, the Titans, a club with a brand new GM with years of scouting experience in the Chiefs organization and still clearly with one of the most barren rosters in the NFL, would've either traded down or selected the top non-quarterback on their board at No. 1. That'd be followed by a season of former second-round pick Will Levis starting without much legitimate care about the 2025 win-loss record.

But Ward represents something new, something Callahan and GM Mike Borgonzi didn't inherit from the previous, ultimately failed regime that came before them. And he probably boosts Callahan's job security.

While they certainly can work, I'm often leery about choices at the quarterback position -- particularly early in the draft -- that have a head coach or GM's job security baked in.

When it comes to Ward as a player, there's plenty to like. He overachieved in each of his three stops in college. Lit the Southland Conference on fire at Incarnate Word in 2021. The Pac-12 wasn't too big for him at Washington State. He threw 48 touchdowns to 16 interceptions on nearly 1,000 throws for the Cougars. Of course, at Miami in 2024, the overachieving persisted for Ward -- 39 touchdowns, seven interceptions and loads of improvisational strikes on a Hurricanes team that played every game seemingly realizing it needed to score 40 points to win.

In Tennessee, he'll have to not just overachieve individually once again but do heavy lifting for those around him to elevate many on this Titans team. I'm not sure if he's in possession of the amount of talent it takes to do just that in the NFL.

In the end, acknowledging the human element of the draft process, I can't blame the Titans for making this pick. They needed a new possible solution at quarterback. Ward's the best quarterback in this class. And given what he showed the nation in college, if Ward ultimately fails in Tennessee, it'll likely be mostly due to his severely lacking environment.

But the right quarterback can change everything for an organization. The Titans are hoping Ward can be their home run.

Cam Ward NFL Draft grade: B-

"Taking Ward at the top and passing on a generational talent like Travis Hunter is risky in my book. Ward is good, not great. They could have waited until next year to take their quarterback." -- Pete Prisco

Cam Ward NFL Draft profile

Age as of Week 1: 23 years old

23 years old Height: 6-foot-1 ⅝

6-foot-1 ⅝ Weight: 219 pounds

219 pounds Hand size: 9 inches

9 inches Comparable body-type to: Tyrod Taylor

Position: No. 1 QB | Overall: No. 3

NFL comparison: Jordan Love

Ward's game is difficult to comp from the arm slots he throws from, his release and his footwork in the pocket -- all unique to this class and most draft classes. So let's compare his game instead. Ward attacks all three levels of the field aggressively with no fear of challenging tighter windows. I'm not the first to make it, but I do see a lot of Jordan Love in Ward.

Cam Ward NFL Draft scouting report

Cam Ward is an experienced college football quarterback possessing a lot of the physical traits NFL teams look for in a starter. His career had been defined by its volatility until this season, when he began to dial it back a bit more. Ward displays good pocket mobility and throws with touch and anticipation to all three levels of the field. He tends to stick on his reads, and his ball security has not yet, but could, become a problem at the next level for the natural playmaker.

About

2024: ACC Offensive Player of the Year

2024: Heisman Trophy finalist (nation's best player)

2024: Led FBS in passing touchdowns (36) and Total QBR (88.0) and ranked second in passing yards (4,123) and total offense per game (359.9)

Strengths

Pocket mobility: Ward does a good job keeping his eyes downfield despite being pressured. He is willing to take a hit in hopes of creating a dynamic play.

Ball placement and anticipation: Ward has improved his ball placement and throwing with anticipation this season.

Natural playmaker: Ward does a good job extending plays and getting the ball away from different arm slots.

Weaknesses

Ball security: Ward carries the ball out and away from his body as opposed to high and tight. He has had just one fumble this season, but NFL teams will capitalize

Volatility: He has struggled with decision-making throughout his career, specifically holding onto the ball late in the down and trying to do too much. Over the course of the season, he has improved in this arena, but there is more work to be done.

Sticky reads: Ward will occasionally get stuck on a read too long or predetermine where he is going with the football before the snap.

