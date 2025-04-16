If you would like to bet on Miami quarterback Cam Ward to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, you would have to bet $1,000 to make $10. It's something everyone is expecting and the Tennessee Titans currently hold that No. 1 overall pick.

On Tuesday night, Ward chatted with fans while playing Fortnite, and he was asked several football questions, such as the top five NFL head coaches he likes, his top running backs and wide receivers. Ward knows he's likely headed to Nashville, so he decided to include current Titans in all of his answers.

Check out Ward's answers from his live stream this week below:

Top NFL head coaches

1. Brian Callahan (Titans, No. 1 overall pick)

2. Kevin Stefanski (Cleveland Browns, No. 2 overall pick)

3. Brian Daboll (New York Giants, No. 3 overall pick)

4. Pete Carroll (Las Vegas Raiders, No. 6 overall pick)

5. Aaron Glenn (New York Jets, No. 7 overall pick)

Top NFL running backs

1. Tony Pollard (Titans)

2. Tyjae Spears (Titans)

Top NFL wide receivers

1. Calvin Ridley (Titans)

2. Ja'Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals)

3. Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings)

4. Treylon Burks (Titans)

Ward further endeared himself to Titans fans by taking a bit of a shot at former Titans wideout A.J. Brown, saying, "he's a dawg, but he's not Calvin Ridley."

If there was any question before, Ward clearly expects to be drafted by the Titans at No. 1 overall come April 24.