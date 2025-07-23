The Cameron Ward era in Tennessee is officially underway, as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft took the field with his new teammates Wednesday for the first day of training camp. The Titans were the worst team in football last season, going 3-14 in Brian Callahan's first year as lead man, but could Tennessee experience a quick turnaround with its new quarterback?

Ward's work ethic stands out this offseason. He's early to arrive at work, and spent extra time throwing to his new targets.

"We got a talented group of receivers, tight ends, as well as running backs who can make plays in the check down game and in the run game," Ward said. "Just the pieces that we have, I think we're capable of being one of the top offenses in the league."

With Will Levis and Mason Rudolph at quarterback last year, the Titans averaged 304.2 yards of total offense per game, which ranked seventh-worst in the NFL. The passing attack was particularly poor, as Tennessee averaged 195.1 yards per game in that arena.

With that being said, the Titans upgraded the personnel around the quarterback. The offensive line has two new starters in Dan Moore Jr. and Kevin Zeitler, and Tennessee added several pass-catchers in free agency and the draft such as Tyler Lockett, Van Jefferson, Chimere Dike, Elic Ayomanor and Gunnar Helm. Still, the Titans will go as far as Ward can take them.

Ward certainly shocked the football world in his final year at Miami. The 23-year-old set a program record in 2024 with 39 passing touchdowns, becoming the first ACC player to ever lead the FBS in passing touchdowns. His Hurricanes also led the FBS in points per game with 43.9, and yards per game with 537.2. Maybe the rookie is talented enough to carry this Tennessee offense further than we expect.