At 3-14, the Tennessee Titans were the worst team in football last season, and that appears to again be the case this season. The Titans fell to 0-4 on Sunday with a 26-0 loss to the Houston Texans, as things go from bad to worse.

There was optimism heading into this season with a new quarterback under center, as the Titans landed Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, his play has not been good enough to pull the Titans out of their dark hole.

Ward became the fifth different No. 1 overall quarterback to get shut out as a rookie. He completed just 10 of 26 passes for 108 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception, while the offense recorded just 175 yards of total offense.

When Ward was asked how he thought he played on Sunday, he responded with one word: "Ass." Ward also used that colorful noun to describe the play of the team as well.

"If we keeping a buck right now, we ass," Ward said. "We 0-4. At this point we got nothing to lose. We dropped a quarter of our f---ing games and we've yet to do anything. So we have to lock in. Especially myself. From the offensive line, from the defensive line, from the special teams to all three phases we have to play together. We have not played together this year yet ..."

The Titans switched up offensive play callers this week, but that change led to zero points scored. The seat of Titans coach Brian Callahan is scorching hot. In his first 20 games, of which the Titans won just three, Callahan's offense ranked last in the NFL in total yards per game, and bottom five in points per game, yards per play, passing yards per game and turnovers per game.

While it's not a descriptor everyone would use, "ass" is certainly accurate when it comes to the NFL team that plays in Tennessee.