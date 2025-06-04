Happy midweek, everyone! John Breech is taking the day to prepare for the possibility of a Bengals player on a future "Madden" cover, so today's Pick Six newsletter is brought to you by Cody Benjamin, with tidbits on all the latest from around the NFL.

Be sure to subscribe right here, to ensure you never miss a daily dose of NFL updates. And keep on reading for everything from splashy practice reports and win-total predictions to a deep dive on the Pittsburgh Steelers' drama:

1. OTAs takeaways: Cam Ward, Travis Hunter flashing early

Getty Images

Which players are captivating coaches and fans alike as all 32 NFL teams march further into offseason programming? Jared Dubin rounded up some of the top storylines coming out of organized team activities (OTAs), including:

Cam Ward gets ringing endorsement: The Titans' new quarterback apparently plays with no fear as a passer

The Titans' new quarterback apparently plays with no fear as a passer Travis Hunter goes full acrobat: The Jaguars' new two-way weapon is making some highlight-reel grabs

The Jaguars' new two-way weapon is making some highlight-reel grabs C.J. Stroud missing in action: The Texans' veteran quarterback is sitting out practice with shoulder soreness

The Texans' veteran quarterback is sitting out practice with shoulder soreness Seahawks stand behind Sam Darnold: Coach Mike Macdonald reaffirms the free agent addition is Seattle's starter

2. Win projections for Cowboys, Patriots, first-year coaches

Which teams led by new coaches are most likely to meet oddsmakers' expectations in the win column this year? And which ones are destined to fall short? Tyler Sullivan offered his take on all seven new hires. Here's a sampling of his picks:

Brian Schottenheimer (Cowboys, O/U 7.5): Falls short of expectations -- Beginning in Week 12, Dallas will face six straight teams that won 11-plus games last season. Within that [stretch], there's a mini-run of four straight opponents that won 14-plus games. Dallas may not be favored in a single one of those six contests, which means there is zero margin for error in the first half of the year. That's a lot to put on the plate of not only a first-year coach, but a first-time coach in Schottenheimer. This feels like a 7-10 team, which means they'd fall short of their expectation of hitting eight wins.



Beginning in Week 12, Dallas will face six straight teams that won 11-plus games last season. Within that [stretch], there's a mini-run of four straight opponents that won 14-plus games. Dallas may not be favored in a single one of those six contests, which means there is zero margin for error in the first half of the year. That's a lot to put on the plate of not only a first-year coach, but a first-time coach in Schottenheimer. This feels like a 7-10 team, which means they'd fall short of their expectation of hitting eight wins. Aaron Glenn (Jets, O/U 5.5): Exceeds expectations -- While the playoff conversation is still a season or two away, I think New York will be a sneaky competitive club in 2025. Glenn's prowess on defense should, in theory, help the Jets keep games low-scoring and give Justin Fields -- coupled with skill-position players like Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall -- the high floor of simply needing to grind out games offensively. It wouldn't shock me if the Jets win a game or two more than this total.

While the playoff conversation is still a season or two away, I think New York will be a sneaky competitive club in 2025. Glenn's prowess on defense should, in theory, help the Jets keep games low-scoring and give Justin Fields -- coupled with skill-position players like Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall -- the high floor of simply needing to grind out games offensively. It wouldn't shock me if the Jets win a game or two more than this total. Mike Vrabel (Patriots, O/U 8.5): Exceeds expectations -- The Patriots had the benefit of not needing to search for a quarterback with 2024 first-rounder Drake Maye already established. That freed the organization up to address other needs, adding the likes of Milton Williams, Carlton Davis, Robert Spillane and Morgan Moses in free agency. Meanwhile, they added some much-needed talent at left tackle with the selection of LSU's Will Campbell in the NFL Draft. When you mix that injection of new talent, a first-round quarterback entering Year 2, and a more experienced coaching staff with the second-easiest schedule in the NFL for 2025, New England could eye double-digit wins and secure a playoff berth.

3. Burning questions: Can Lions survive staff turnover?

Getty Images

As the offseason presses on, we're tackling pressing questions facing each NFL team going into 2025. And there might not be a more intriguing division than the NFC North, which produced three 11-win playoff teams a year ago. Here are some of our burning questions for maybe the league's most competitive quartet:

Bears: How quickly can Caleb Williams mesh with Ben Johnson? We know Williams is a freak athlete, bringing dual-threat elusiveness and a live-wire arm under center. We know Ben Johnson is one of the most respected offensive minds in the game, previously bringing both stability and authority to Detroit. We don't yet know how these two will work together.



We know Williams is a freak athlete, bringing dual-threat elusiveness and a live-wire arm under center. We know Ben Johnson is one of the most respected offensive minds in the game, previously bringing both stability and authority to Detroit. We don't yet know how these two will work together. Lions: How will Dan Campbell weather the staffing purge? Campbell is enough of an offensive expert and rah-rah locker-room force to keep the Lions' ultra-talented lineup in check. Without his second-hand men in Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn, however, the pressure will be on the big man to improve a club that's upped its win total the last three years.

Campbell is enough of an offensive expert and rah-rah locker-room force to keep the Lions' ultra-talented lineup in check. Without his second-hand men in Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn, however, the pressure will be on the big man to improve a club that's upped its win total the last three years. Packers: Can Jordan Love and Co. stay healthy and in rhythm? Matt LaFleur's scheming and Josh Jacobs' rushing physicality can help Love, a top-10 talent, get right back to the playoffs. But the quarterback will also need to build chemistry with a restocked pass catching corps featuring two rookies in Matthew Golden and Savion Williams.

Matt LaFleur's scheming and Josh Jacobs' rushing physicality can help Love, a top-10 talent, get right back to the playoffs. But the quarterback will also need to build chemistry with a restocked pass catching corps featuring two rookies in Matthew Golden and Savion Williams. Vikings: What can J.J. McCarthy bring to the table? The Vikings have the makings of a heavyweight. Coach Kevin O'Connell is a masterclass in uplifting leadership. His weapons are elite. Yet the team's ability to weather a brutal 2025 schedule hinges on the new guy dealing the ball. Is McCarthy, just 22, ready to meet fans' inflated expectations?

4. Eagles' Saquon Barkley hints at early retirement

Barkley may be freshly paid as the NFL's most valuable running back, and freshly crowned the cover athlete of the latest "Madden" game. But that doesn't mean he won't walk away from the game at his peak. The reigning Offensive Player of the Year hinted recently that he anticipates retiring "out of nowhere," a la Barry Sanders, perhaps even sooner rather than later: "I'll probably just wake up one day, whether it's next year or two years or four years, and just be like, 'Yeah it's over.'" For now, the Philadelphia Eagles star is signed through 2028, or another four seasons.

5. Are Steelers totally lost? Rodgers is just the latest drama

Getty Images

The Steelers are waiting for Aaron Rodgers, which isn't a surprising move considering their desperation at quarterback. But that doesn't mean Pittsburgh is off the hook for reaching this point. For a franchise often heralded as a gold standard of NFL contention, are we underselling the fact this team has actually been mired in both drama and mediocrity since long before the ongoing and yet-to-be-resolved Rodgers saga? We recently took a deep dive into the foggy mess that is the Steelers' recent trajectory, suggesting Mike Tomlin's club isn't as formidable as it once was.

6. Early 2026 mock draft: Five QBs go in Round 1

It's never too early to look ahead at draft prospects. Or at least that's what draft expert Ryan Wilson is thinking, fresh off the release of his latest 2026 NFL mock draft. And guess what? His first-round projection is a blockbuster, with five different quarterbacks projected to come off the board in the first 32 picks. Here's a sneak peek at his quarterback picks:

Round 1, Pick 1 (Saints): LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier

Round 1, Pick 8 (Colts): Penn State QB Drew Allar

Round 1, Pick 14 (Steelers): Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza

Round 1, Pick 27 (Rams): Clemson QB Cade Klubnik

Round 1, Pick 32 (Jets): South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers

Check out Wilson's full 2026 mock right here.