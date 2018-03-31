Cameron Jordan hints he wants Lamar Jackson to be heir apparent to Drew Brees

The Saints re-signed 39-year-old quarterback Drew Brees this offseason, but they need to begin planning for life after Brees, who took a two-year, $50 million deal to remain in New Orleans. With that in mind, there are two noteworthy developmental quarterbacks in this year's draft that have a chance to be available when the Saints are on the clock at No. 27: Lamar Jackson of Louisville and Mason Rudolph of Oklahoma State.

We now know who Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan prefers. During an appearance on NFL Network, Jordan was asked who he would draft if he were the general manager of the Saints. After listing a couple of interesting non-quarterback prospects, Jordan directed his attention to the Saints' quarterback situation.

"If you're looking for an heir apparent, maybe you give him the Aaron Rodgers treatment. Let him learn from the best for a couple years and then send him on," Jordan said. "But again, I'm not putting here nor there, I'm just simply saying."

Jordan then mouthed "Lamar Jackson" to the camera.

NFL Network's Cole Wright immediately said Lamar Jackson's name, which Jordan responded to by saying (in a joking manner), "No, I'm saying Sheldon Rankins is from Louisville."

Obviously, Jordan's opinions won't factor into the Saints' approach on draft day, but Jackson would be an intriguing fit in New Orleans, where he'd have a chance to develop behind Brees and learn from Sean Payton. Jackson experienced a prolific college career, during which he won a Heisman Trophy, and is commonly regarded as the fifth-best quarterback prospect behind Josh Allen, Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen, and Baker Mayfield. Though Jackson's stock is somewhat polarizing, every indication says that he'll go somewhere in the first round. The only question is, will he be there at No. 27? That, and will the Saints use a first-round pick on a quarterback instead of a player who can help them win a Super Bowl with Brees as their quarterback?

Both questions are unanswerable -- at least right now. In my latest mock draft, I have Jackson getting taken by the Cardinals at No. 15 -- well before the Saints are on the clock. But our draft writer, Chris Trapasso, did mock Jackson to the Saints earlier this week. It's worth noting that in all three of my mock drafts, I've had the Saints take another quarterback, Rudolph, with Jackson already off the board. So, I really do think the Saints would consider drafting a quarterback in the first round even though they're in the middle of a Super Bowl window right now with Brees. It's never too early to begin planning for life after Brees.

If the Saints do take a quarterback, whoever that quarterback ends up being should consider himself lucky to be going to a team with two young playmakers on offense in Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas, an offensive guru in Sean Payton, and a blossoming defense that includes the young Marshon Lattimore and, of course, Jordan.