Cameron Jordan takes shot at Rams-Saints referees with message on Pro Bowl T-shirt
It's clear Cam Jordan has not forgotten about the NFC Championship injustice
The Saints got hosed by a crucial missed pass interference call in the NFC Championship. If referees had gotten the call correct, there's a good chance New Orleans players would have been on their way to Atlanta for the Super Bowl on Sunday rather than at the Pro Bowl in Orlando.
That's something that Saints players certainly haven't forgotten, and they likely won't for a long, long time. If you need proof, just look at the shirt worn by defensive end Cameron Jordan as he showed up to the Pro Bowl on Sunday.
Nobody will accuse that shirt of being subtle, but neither was the blown call in question.
Late in the fourth quarter, Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman delivered a hit to Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis before a third-down pass arrived. Had it been called a penalty, the Saints would have had a first down inside the 10-yard line. Instead, they had to settle for a field goal. The Rams would go on to force OT and win.
Robey-Coleman initially told reporters that he committed pass interference, but he changed his tune on Sunday, saying the pass was tipped and that he was eligible to hit Lewis.
As for that theory ... yeah, sure.
And even if Robey-Coleman was eligible to hit Lewis, he still can't hit him helmet-to-helmet, so really there's no way the refs are let off the hook on the play.
You know it. I know it. Even Cameron Jordan's shirt knows it.
