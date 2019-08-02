Cameron Meredith reportedly visits with Patriots, looks to become team's latest wide receiver addition
Meredith was released from the Saints a week into training camp
The New England Patriots are still looking to bolster the wide receiver position, going after one of the latest big names to hit the free agent market. ESPN's Josina Anderson has reported Cameron Meredith visited the Patriots this week and remains in the New England area, vying to become the team's newest wide receiver.
Injuries have derailed a promising career for Meredith, who tore his ACL in a preseason game with the Chicago Bears in 2017. The New Orleans Saints signed Meredith to a two-year, $9.5 million offer sheet in 2018, one which the Bears didn't offer the restricted free agent. Meredith had nine catches for 114 yards and a touchdown in six games last season, as he still had complications from his surgically-repaired knee with the Bears. He missed portions of Saints minicamp with the injury after agreeing to a pay cut in March.
Meredith had 66 catches for 888 yards (13.4 yards per catch) and four touchdowns in 2016 with the Bears in a breakout season. The 26-year old Meredith has 86 catches for 1,122 yards and five touchdowns in four NFL seasons. He was released by the Saints Monday.
The Patriots have question marks at wide receiver in training camp. Julian Edelman is currently on the NFI list due to a thumb injury and is return to practice is unknown. First-round pick N'Keal Harry has had a roller-coaster start to training camp, plagued by dropped passes.
New England also has Phillip Dorsett, Maurice Harris and Jakobi Meyers at wide receiver, with Meyers even receiving first-team reps in Thursday's practice. Not to mention the Patriots are still trying to fill the void at tight end since Rob Gronkowski's retirement.
Bringing in Meredith would add more veteran depth on the Patriots' roster. He would have the third-most career catches and yards of any wide receiver on the team if New England were to sign him.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Colts working out WR Brandon Marshall
The six-time Pro Bowler last appeared on the field for the Seahawks in 2018
-
Seahawks expect Ziggy Ansah for Week 1
The former Lions pass rusher is Seattle's best hope for applying pressure off the edge
-
Why Cyprien signing means for Eagles DBs
The Eagles could receive a compensatory fourth-round draft pick if Sendejo or Fort are released...
-
Le'Veon Bell: I'm the best RB in the NFL
The three-time Pro Bowler may have been absent last year, but he says nothing has changed
-
Lions' Golladay: I can be 100-catch guy
Golladay believes he's just scratching the surface of his potential as a wide receiver
-
Fangio on Lock's debut: Hoping for more
The coach offered an honest assessment of his rookie QB's performance on Thursday night