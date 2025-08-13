Early in training camp, rookie Tennessee Titans quarterback Cameron Ward was very firm in evaluating the performance of his offense, calling it "very mid" and saying that having a young team wasn't an excuse. But after one preseason game and several joint practices, including with the Atlanta Falcons, the No. 1 pick's evaluation of the Titans offense and its potential has improved considerably in the weeks that have followed.

Speaking to reporters after practice on Wednesday, Ward lauded the way the Titans' offense performed after having gotten to play against opposing defenses, saying that they have the potential to a top 10 unit in the NFL.

"I think we honestly have the ability to being a top 10 offense. But it goes on every guy in that huddle, including myself, to bring the right mindset every day," Ward said. "And us also playing together. I think that's the biggest thing is that we always play together, we never point fingers at each other on both sides of the ball, and we've just got to always have that mindset that we can be the best offense in the NFL.

"And then it really comes with just us caring about each other on the field, off the field. I think a lot of that stuff will translate to the game."

Titanic collapse: How the Titans went from No. 1 seed in the loaded AFC to the No. 1 pick Jordan Dajani

Ward cited the playmakers he has around him in making that assertion, particularly the receiving corps. Ward went as far as to say that unit ranked in the "top five" in the NFL as he tries to consistently instill confidence in that group. He also praised the performance of the offensive line, saying that they've kept him clean "eight times out of 10" in the pocket.

"We all believe it -- the whole receiving corps. I love telling those guys that they're the best," Ward said. "I think the biggest thing about myself and the receiving corps is we always have to have confidence with each other. I know they're going to get hemmed up on a route, they know I'm going to throw an interception. But at the end of the day, no matter what bad play goes on, we've got to always have that confidence in each other that we're going to make the next play."

Ward was, of course, brought to Tennessee in order to remedy the Titans' woebegone offense, which suffered enormously after the team's ill-fated decision to trade All-Pro wide receiver A.J. Brown and let All-Pro running back Derrick Henry walk in free agency. The Titans managed to avoid being a bottom five unit in the NFL a season ago, but their popgun attack still ranked just 27th in points and 26th in yards.

While there's a long way to go to turn things around for the Titans, Ward talked about "speaking it into existence" when asked about his belief in his receiving corps in particular, lauding a group that features a great deal of young players alongside veterans like Calvin Ridley, Tyler Lockett, and Van Jefferson.