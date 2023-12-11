So you're saying there's a chance? Yes, there's a slim, slim, slim chance the 5-8 Chicago Bears could make the playoffs after an 0-4 start.

It's actually possible for them to become the first team in 50 years, since the 1973-74 Cowboys, to make the playoffs and then have the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.

The second part is easy. Chicago holds the Panthers' first-round pick in 2024, and Carolina has two more losses than any other team. They are a virtual lock for the top pick at 88.9%, per SportsLine.

The second part is where it gets very challenging. The Bears would almost certainly have to win out and then get a lot of help. Here's a step-by-step look at one of the simplest scenarios for this feat to happen:

How Bears can get No. 1 overall pick and make playoffs

Panthers finish with worst record in NFL

Bears win out

Vikings lose at least three out of final four games

Seahawks and Rams each lose at least twice

Two of Buccaneers, Saints and Falcons lose at least twice

According to SportsLine, the Bears have a 1.4% chance to make the playoffs, with winning out vs. the Browns, Cardinals, Falcons and Packers being the first step. Winning at Lambeau Field in Week 18 would be another obstacle, but hey, little brother Detroit won there last year in the season finale.

The entire scenario has a 1.2% chance of playing out. The suddenly cold Vikings would have to lose three of four, the Seahawks and Rams would both need to lose twice and the NFC South couldn't have two teams finish 9-8 or better. The last part should also be a lock since every team in that division has a losing record.

Chicago running the table might not be as crazy as it sounds. Justin Fields is playing good football, ranking sixth in yards per pass attempt (7.7) and third in passer rating (104.5) since Week 4, hitting a number of deep balls to D.J. Moore. He also leads all QBs in rushing yards per in that span (58.2).

The biggest transformation has been on defense though. Chicago's defense leads the NFL in yards per attempt allowed (5.5), passer rating (58.9) and interceptions (9) in the last four weeks, after being one of the worst units in the league prior to that. The Montez Sweat trade has been a catalyst as Chicago's pressure numbers have been on the rise ever since.

Sure, it's a tall order, but it's sports, anything can happen. One team usually makes, or flirts with, a crazy run of the table every year and Chicago could be that team. The Bears are trying to join the 1992 Chargers as the only team to ever make the playoffs after an 0-4 start.

Can you imagine if it did happen, or Chicago got close? The chances of the Bears trading the top pick and keeping Fields for a second straight year would also become likelier.