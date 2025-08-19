PHILADELPHIA -- The battle has been brewing for the Eagles' CB2 spot all summer. Nearly a month into training camp, the Eagles have as many questions at the position as answers.

There hasn't been a front-runner in the clubhouse for the job, nor has anyone seized the opportunity. It's putting Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio in a jam with 17 days remaining until the regular-season opener.

Who will be the starting cornerback opposite Quinyon Mitchell? Are any of the candidates going to separate themselves from the pack?

"I mean, they're close," Fangio said. "Usually, it does become obvious to everybody as to who's going to win the job. That hadn't happened yet. I think they all have done a good job in their own way. Had good moments, not so good moments.

"So, we haven't reached that conclusion yet."

The cornerback battle added a new wrinkle to the mix during Monday's practice, as the Eagles begin to end training camp and shift into game planning for the regular season. Cooper DeJean was taking reps at outside cornerback after not playing there for any of the duration of the prior 15 training camp practices.

With DeJean being thrown into the fire at outside cornerback, the Eagles are looking for the best option available. Neither Kelee Ringo nor Adoree' Jackson have taken the spot, and Jakorian Bennett has only been with the team for two weeks.

The Dallas Cowboys come to town on Sept. 4. The Eagles are running out of time.

How many snaps did Cooper DeJean get at outside cornerback?

Fangio didn't wait too long in Monday's practice to get DeJean his reps in the outside cornerback mix. Jackson started the 11-on-11s with the first team, but later gave way to DeJean for the second set of 11-on-11s. DeJean played outside in base defense and moved down to the slot when the Eagles played in nickel.

Fangio even said Monday he doesn't envision a scenario "at this time" where someone else would play slot while DeJean played outside. DeJean's primary role is still in the slot, but the opportunity for him playing safety in base defense may have appeared to have passed.

Why is DeJean not playing safety in base defense?

The simple answer? Andrew Mukuba.

Mukuba took most of the first-team reps at safety as the Eagles paired him with Reed Blankenship, giving an indicator Saturday's preseason performance has the rookie in the driver's seat for the open safety job. Sydney Brown also had some first-team reps, but he worked with the second team.

The second preseason game may have shown Fangio enough to go with Mukuba at safety. He finished with an interception and fumble recovery, while only allowing one pass completion on three targets.

"He's stepped in and you can tell and he's been in this position before, you could tell that he's done it over the years," said Eagles safety Tristin McCollum, who is in a competition with Mukuba for that job. "He's a very, very confident and instinctual player and you can see traits of that in his college film.

"So it's a very, very small crossover for him going into the league. Big moments don't phase him. He's gonna be a star in this league."

What about Adoree' Jackson and Kelee Ringo?

Jackson is still the first cornerback in during 11-on-11s. Fangio said this summer Jackson is going to have to prove "who he is or who he isn't," putting him under pressure from Day 1 to win a job or potentially find another place of employment.

While Jackson hasn't been great, he hasn't been terrible either. Jackson just hasn't done enough to be the clear front-runner for the job, which is why the Eagles are trying DeJean at cornerback -- and why they traded for Bennett.

As for Ringo? He didn't get any reps with the first team on Monday. Are his chances as a starting job over? He appears to have lost some ground, far from the player the Eagles were hoping to win the job when camp started.

Where does Jakorian Bennett factor here?

Bennett has been with the Eagles for only two weeks and is still getting acclimated to the playbook and his routine in the defense. Bennett gets some first-team looks at times, but the Eagles have been playing him on all units so he can get some reps. He allowed just one catch for 6 yards on three targets in Saturday's preseason game -- with a pass breakup.

"I'd be lying if I said it was easy," Bennett said. "I would say they did a good job with helping me acclimate. I feel like I'm a pro for a reason. I'm going to come in and do things the right way. I'm going to continue to keep chopping because all you can do is take it day by day.

"Rome wasn't built in a day. I know it's going to be a process, but I'm looking forward to it, and keep stacking."

Bennett still has time to win the job. There's a reason why the Eagles traded for him in the first place.

Another rookie in the mix?

Surprisingly rookie Mac McWilliams was getting reps with the first team at outside cornerback. McWilliams has impressed enough to warrant getting reps at outside cornerback, starting camp in the slot before moving to the outside.

Fangio said McWilliams is in the competition, but not enough to warrant the Eagles potentially trying him out in the slot -- and keeping DeJean on the outside. The Eagles clearly value DeJean in the slot when he's on the field, as they are only in base defense around 10-15% of the time.

Even though McWilliams has missed some time, DeJean has helped him with his transition from slot to the outside.

"Cooper is one of the guys who even though he's young, he can come in like he's a vet," McWilliams said. "He knows all the ins and outs of the defense and how he fits and everything Coach Vic has for him. He helps the younger guys like me and Mukuba, all of us. Even though Mukuba is a safety, Coop plays safety, too, so he knows all the ins and outs, and I love him for that."

Fangio believes there is more to McWilliams than what the Eagles are getting right now because of the quad injury. If McWilliams can play the slot, the game changes at outside cornerback.

What's the ideal scenario?

The Eagles are waiting patiently for Bennett to see how he factors into this defense. If Bennett can acclimate himself and become consistent in his playmaking, he could have the inside track to start Week 1 at outside cornerback.

DeJean is starting in the slot until he isn't, meaning he'll be at outside cornerback if McWilliams figures out the slot and rebounds from his injury earlier in camp. Slot is a difficult position, and the Eagles may not to put McWilliams in a spot to fail when they have DeJean.

The clearest picture of the position battles in the secondary is Mukuba at safety. He appears to have surpassed Brown for the starting job at this time. DeJean could still play safety at times, but Mukuba assuming that role allows DeJean to play cornerback for the majority of the snaps.

As long as DeJean is on the field, the Eagles can figure things out on the back end.