It's only been six weeks, but the New York Jets' 2023 season has already had more twists and turns than any roller coaster you'll find at the Six Flags located about 45 miles away from Gang Green's New Jersey facility. The crazy part is that, for all the plot twists during the season's first six games, many more lie ahead over the next three months.

At the center of all this mayhem is Aaron Rodgers, the future Hall of Fame quarterback who suffered what everyone initially thought was a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 1. But Rodgers may not be done this season, as the four-time league MVP is ahead of schedule in his recovery. The thought is that Rodgers could be back in the event that the Jets make the playoffs.

At 3-3, the Jets certainly have a shot at advancing to the postseason while possibly giving Rodgers a chance to play again. New York is one of five AFC teams with a .500 record and are just a half-game back of the Browns, who would be the conference's seventh and final playoff team if the postseason started this week.

Can the Jets win enough games to make the playoffs? To find out, we decided to predict the outcome of each of Gang Green's remaining games, starting with their upcoming game against their Gotham rival.

Week 8: New York Giants

The two Big Apple squads actually faced off in the preseason; the Jets won that game in what was Rodgers' first game under center for his new team. But if this regular season has taught us anything, it's that you can't read too much into preseason results.

That said, I don't see the Giants upsetting the Jets, especially with New York coming off a bye week and the Giants' current injury situation. If the Giants are able to pull off the upset, it'll be because of Saquon Barkley and the defense forcing some turnovers.

Result: WIN

Record: 4-3

Week 9: Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers defense isn't very good, but Los Angeles has one of the league's top quarterbacks in Justin Herbert, who might be the difference-maker in this game. The Chargers also have the offensive depth to be able score some points against the Jets, but they'll have to avoid turning the ball over like the Broncos and Eagles have in recent losses to New York. The Jets will have to avoid a track meet here if they're going to have a chance at an upset.

Result: LOSS

Record: 4-4

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Week 10: at Las Vegas Raiders

Like the Jets, the Raiders started 1-3 before rebounding to win each of their past two games. Maxx Crosby will undoubtedly give the Jets offense some headaches, but the Raiders offense just isn't good enough to make them a favorite in this game, especially with Davante Adams' recent lack of involvement. This is the perfect game to feed Breece Hall while making Crosby a non-factor.

Result: WIN

Record: 5-4

Week 11: at Buffalo Bills

The Jets beat Buffalo in Week 1 in an emotionally-charged game for the green and white. Buffalo only lost by six points, though, despite quarterback Josh Allen turning the ball over four times. Rest assured that Allen and his teammates will be motivated to play better the second time around. Look for Buffalo to get Gabe Davis more involved this time after the team's No. 2 wideout was targeted just four times in Week 1.

Result: LOSS

Record: 5-5

Week 12: Miami Dolphins

This is a tough matchup for the Jets, who'll have to face the NFL's top-ranked offense on a short week. The Jets defense should still be able to slow down the a Dolphins offense that is averaging nearly 33 points per game. One positive for the Jets is the fact that the Dolphins defense hasn't been good so far. The unit is currently 26th in the NFL in points allowed, 20th in third-down efficiency and 26th in the red zone.

Result: LOSS

Record: 5-6

Week 13: Atlanta Falcons

Simply put, the Jets' Week 12 and 13 matchups are games they'll likely need to win if they're going to make the playoffs. Up first is a Falcons team that is 3-3 after a 2-0 start. While Atlanta's defense is solid, its offense is just 29th in the NFL in scoring. That's a good sign for a Jets defense that is particularly tough in the red zone.

Result: WIN

Record: 6-6

Week 14: Houston Texans

I'm sure a lot of fan bases, including Gang Green's faithful, pegged their team's game against the Texans as a win when NFL schedules were initially released back in the spring. But that's certainly not the case now with the Texans sitting at .500. Two big reasons for Houston's surprising start is the play of quarterback C.J. Stroud (who set an NFL record by not throwing a pick until his 192nd pass) and a defense that is currently ninth in the NFL in points allowed.

Given the Texans defense, this game may come down to turnovers and field position.

Result: WIN

Record: 7-6

Week 15: Miami Dolphins

As stated above, the Dolphins defense could end up being an Achilles heel. But I just don't see the Jets beating Miami this season, especially with cornerback Jalen Ramsey's expected return from injury.

Result: LOSS

Record: 7-7

Week 16: Washington Commanders

This game may determine whether or not the Jets make the playoffs, especially if they don't win either game against Miami. Currently a 3-3 outfit, this may also be a big game for Ron Rivera's squad for it to possibly stay in postseason contention.

Washington's offense -- led by new OC Eric Bieniemy -- is plodding along, but the Commanders defense has underachieved so far, as it is currently 29th in the league in points allowed. The Jets should be able to do enough on offense to win this game, while Gang Green's defense will surely look to exploit Washington's ghastly pass protection.

Result: WIN

Record: 8-7

Week 17: at Cleveland Browns

This is a prime-time game that will undoubtedly have a playoff atmosphere. Expect a low-scoring game between two teams that possess stout defenses and punishing running games. The Browns defense, specifically pass rushers Myles Garrett and Za'Darius Smith, give Cleveland a decided edge in this game.

Result: LOSS

Record: 8-8

Week 18: at New England Patriots

Yep, the Jets' season may ride on their ability to defeat a Bill Belichick team on the road on the final Sunday of the 2023 season. New York's defense has played well, but the offense has been the issue in recent games against the Patriots. The running game will be paramount in this game. It'll help the Jets control the clock while taking some of the pressure off Zach Wilson, who has never beaten the Jets' longtime division rival.

Result: WIN

Record: 9-8

At 9-8, the Jets would be right on the bubble of making the playoffs. Last season, the 9-8 Dolphins made the playoffs while the also nine-win Steelers were not part of the AFC's postseason. Given the conference's current landscape, there's a good chance that a similar scenario will play out this year where a nine-win team will be left out in the cold.

But if they can get to nine wins, that will at least give Gang Green a shot at making the playoffs, which may allow Rodgers to finish what he (very briefly) started back in Week 1.