PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles always knew what they had in Tanner McKee.

If McKee didn't validate his development as a quarterback in the regular season finale against the New York Giants last year, he backed up what the Eagles believed in Thursday's preseason opener.

In his first game as the No. 2 quarterback, McKee earned the start and the opportunity to run a live game with the twos. The results couldn't have gone better, as McKee finished 20 of 25 for 252 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions for a 135.3 passer rating. He also scored a touchdown via the "Tush Push," totaling three touchdowns in just over a half of football.

This wasn't a second-team defense McKee was carving up, either. McKee was slinging the football against the Cincinnati Bengals' starting unit, going 5 of 6 for 73 yards in the first two series -- while also scoring a rushing touchdown. Once the second team came in, McKee was 9 for 11 for 120 yards with two touchdown passes --- looking significantly better than the competition he was facing.

"I thought he did a fantastic job," said Eagles wide receiver Jahan Dotson. "I think he's doing a fantastic job everyday in camp, making plays, commanding the offense. He's a great quarterback and he's showing you guys that."

The Eagles believed in McKee enough to hand him the reins for the No. 2 quarterback job this offseason, not even considering a veteran option similar to what they did over the last two seasons. They moved on from Kenny Pickett in favor of McKee, knowing the growth he made in the quarterback room since being selected as a sixth-round pick two years ago.

If the Eagles need to rely on McKee to win a game or two in 2025, they shouldn't miss much of a beat. Of course, success with the No. 2 quarterback is a good problem to have for a franchise.

Could the Eagles get even more draft capital by shipping McKee to a quarterback-needy team and get some draft picks in return? Teams will pay a hefty price for a starting-caliber quarterback, parting ways with high draft capital for the chance to win with a 25-year-old signal caller like McKee.

The idea is tempting, but Philadelphia shouldn't do this season.

What teams could trade for McKee?

These are teams with questions at starting quarterback heading into the 2025 season:

Saints: New Orleans has Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener batting for the quarterback job -- and Mckee would be an upgrade over all three of them. Head coach Kellen Moore helped develop McKee as his offensive play-caller last year.

New Orleans has Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener batting for the quarterback job -- and Mckee would be an upgrade over all three of them. Head coach Kellen Moore helped develop McKee as his offensive play-caller last year. Colts: With the Anthony Richardson injury, Indianapolis could use more depth in their quarterback room. Richardson and Jones are batting for the starting quarterback job, a competition Mckee could easily put a wrinkle into.

With the Anthony Richardson injury, Indianapolis could use more depth in their quarterback room. Richardson and Jones are batting for the starting quarterback job, a competition Mckee could easily put a wrinkle into. Browns: The Browns have four quarterbacks competing for the starting quarterback job in Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. The latter two the franchise drafted this year, while Cleveland traded with Philadelphia for Pickett this offseason. McKee would certainly compete to start in that room, but the Browns have enough quarterbacks they invested into in a rebuilding season.

The Eagles draft picks

Philadelphia has a boatload of draft picks already stacked up for 2026, part of an effort to save cash and deepen its roster with players on rookie contracts. The Eagles could also package some of those high draft picks for a proven player next offseason to add to an already talented roster, especially at cornerback or pass rusher.

The Eagles currently have 10 picks in the 2026 draft, which will go up to 13 with projected compensatory picks from the departures of Milton Williams, Josh Sweat and Mekhi Becton in free agency.

Eagles projected 2026 draft picks

Round How obtained 1 Own 2 Own 3 Own 3 Compensatory (Milton Williams) 3 From Jets (Haason Reddick trade) 4 Own 4 Compensatory (Josh Sweat) 5 Own 5 From 49ers (Conditional, Bryce Huff trade) 5 From Texans (C.J. Gardner-Johnson trade) 5 From Falcons (2025 draft-day trade) 5 Compensatory (Mekhi Becton) 7 Own

Essentially, the Eagles have a lot of draft capital already -- and could get more if they deal McKee this year. They also have seven more projected draft picks for 2027, so they could add to that inventory as well.

The more draft picks the Eagles possess, the more inventory they have to trade for a proven player who can help their team in the upcoming seasons -- or perhaps even the 2025 campaign.

Why the Eagles shouldn't trade McKee

Simply put, the Eagles value the backup quarterback more than any other team in the NFL. The Eagles prioritize the backup quarterback position as a way to keep their quarterback room deep, knowing the No. 2 quarterback will eventually be called upon to win games. This has been a staple of the franchise since Andy Reid was head coach, using the same philosophy with the current regime.

Then there's the injury factor with the starting quarterback that comes into play. Jalen Hurts has missed at least one game due to injury in three of his four seasons as a starter. This isn't an indictment on Hurts, but the product of playing a 17-game season.

Jalen Hurts games missed due to injury

Season Injury Number of games missed 2021 Ankle sprain 1 2022 Shoulder joint separation 2 2023 None None 2024 Concussion 2

In the five games Hurts missed, the Eagles went 3-2. The 2021 performance by Gardner Minshew helped Philadelphia get to the playoffs while Pickett's performance last season helped Philadelphia lock down the NFC East and clinch the No. 2 seed in the playoffs (the Eagles went on to win the Super Bowl).

The Eagles even drafted Hurts to be a cost-controlled backup to Carson Wentz (initially) before Hurts impressed with his play on the field in his rookie year. This is what McKee is essentially in his third season,a cost-controlled backup they developed that can win games on a loaded roster.

With a good chance to repeat as Super Bowl champions, there's a strong possibility McKee will be called upon to start a game at some point in a 17-game regular season. As the Eagles proved last season, having home games in the playoffs is massive. Philadelphia is 5-0 in home playoff games in the Nick Sirianni-era and 1-3 everywhere else (the win was Super Bowl LIX).

Having those home playoff games is paramount for the franchise, no matter the potential draft capital they may get in return for McKee this year.

Does McKee want to start?

McKee just took over the reins as the No. 2 quarterback in Philadelphia, and he's Hurts' biggest confidant in the quarterback room. The chemistry between Hurts and McKee is valuable to the Eagles' quarterback room in terms of how they prepare on a week-to-week basis.

Of course, this has helped McKee's performance on the field. McKee has earned the right to see if he can be a starting quarterback in the NFL, perhaps as soon as this year. This isn't something McKee is currently pursuing, even if he's playing coy about the chances it could happen.

"I'm just going to take advantage of any opportunity that's given to me," McKee said. "Right now it's getting ready for the Browns for next week. So obviously I'm just going to be looking for the next week and ready for whatever happens, whether they're playing their starters, the backups, whatever happens. We'll be ready to move the ball and execute.

"The standard's still the same no matter who's in front of us."

McKee has a job to think about right now, instead of a what might be down the line. His performance on the field will take care of his future.