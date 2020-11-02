The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves as the lone team in the NFL that has yet to feel the sting of a loss in 2020. Through eight weeks of action, Mike Tomlin's club is 7-0 for just the second time in franchise history. You have to go back to 1978 to find a Steelers team that had yet to lose through its first seven games and while that version wasn't able to go undefeated, they were likely happy with how the season ended -- 14-2 record and a Super Bowl XIII title.

The question that we'll be dissecting today, however, doesn't surround Pittsburgh's Lombardi aspirations. Instead, we'll dive into whether or not they'll be able to become just the second team in NFL history (New England Patriots, 2007) to put together a perfect 16-0 regular season.

William Hill Sportsbook is offering following odds: Will the Steelers go 16-0? Yes +1000. No -2000.

According to CBS Sports data analyst Stephen Oh's simulations that come in the aftermath of the Steelers' Week 8 win over the Ravens to move them to 7-0, Pittsburgh comes out of the regular-season perfect in 5.2% of the sims. That leaves a 94.8% chance that they'll have at least one blemish on their record before the year comes to a close. While the Steelers only have around a 5% chance of winning all of their remaining games in the regular season, they are the favorites in each of their final nine contests.

Week Opponent Simulation Win % 9 at Cowboys 84% 10 vs. Bengals 84% 11 at Jaguars 83% 12 vs. Ravens 53% 13 vs. Washington 87% 14 at Bills 52% 15 at Bengals 75% 16 vs. Colts 73% 17 at Browns 67%

The next three matchups for Pittsburgh (at Dallas, vs. Cincinnati, at Jacksonville), have the Steelers winning in over 80% of simulations. Where things get dicey, however, is in Week 12, when they have a rematch with Baltimore. In Oh's simulations, Pittsburgh only wins 53% of the time, which essentially makes that game a coin flip. The other major hurdle remaining on the Steelers schedule is a Week 14 trip up to Buffalo to face the Bills on Sunday Night Football. In that head-to-head, Ben Roethlisberger's team actually has a slimmer chance of winning (52% of sims) than that rematch against Baltimore.

When looking at Pittsburgh's entire package, they are arguably the most complete roster in the AFC. The defense ranks second in the NFL in DVOA (only looking up at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and is the fifth-highest scoring offense in the league, averaging 30.1 points per game through Week 8. With that balance on both sides of the ball, the Steelers are in a position to have a special season. How special will it eventually become? We'll just have to wait and see.