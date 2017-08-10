Can't-miss Bears storyline: Fans who think Chicago pinches pennies should wake up

Mike Ditka set the narrative in motion back in 1967 that the Chicago Bears are a cheap organization.

In the middle of a contract dispute, Ditka famously said that Bears owner George Halas "throws around nickels like manhole covers," and that stigma has followed the organization for years.

Halas was not willing to cave on a new deal for Ditka, instead sending him to the Philadelphia Eagles before the start of the season. Hall of Fame linebacker Dick Butkus also famously squabbled with Halas and the Bears in 1973 after injuring his knee, furthering the narrative that the organization is cheap.

Now whenever the topic of free agency comes up with Bears fans, many are quick to point out that the McCaskey family -- led by Halas' daughter Virginia -- is just as cheap as Halas. But that's not exactly the case.

Fans only need to go back a handful of years to see that the organization has had no issues with spending money on players who they felt were good fits.

Back in 1996 the team made linebacker Bryan Cox the highest-paid player in team history at the time by inking him to a four-year deal worth $13.5 million. Granted, Cox only lasted two seasons in Chicago before the team released him, but they were not scared away by his price tag when he came available that offseason.

Another example of the team paying big money to a player happened in 2010 when the Bears signed defensive end Julius Peppers to a six-year deal worth a staggering $91.5 million with $42 million guaranteed. Peppers lived up to the hype and went to the Pro Bowl in three of his four seasons with the organization.

Most notably the team signed Jay Cutler to a seven-year deal worth $126 million with $54 million guaranteed following the conclusion of the 2014 season. Like Cox, Cutler failed to live up to expectations, but it was yet another example of the Bears not being afraid to open up their pocketbooks to make sure they kept the guy they wanted in Chicago.

Just as recent as this past March, the team offered quarterback Mike Glennon a lucrative three-year, $45 million contract.

The Bears have not received a lot of top-level play out of their big-money signings, but the narrative that the organization is cheap needs to die.