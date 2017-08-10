Can't-miss Browns storyline: Young roster gets even younger with premium talent

Over the past two NFL Drafts, the Browns have added 24 rookies. Additional undrafted free agents have had the opportunity to make the team as well.

Of the team's current 90-man roster, only five are over the age of 28 cornerback Jason McCourty (29), defensive tackle Desmond Bryant (31), punter Britton Colquitt (32), offensive guard John Greco (32) and offensive tackle Joe Thomas (32).

Since the 2012 NFL Draft, Cleveland has had multiple first-round draft choices four out of six years. Of the eleven players taken over that time period, only six remain with the team. Those six are the most recent six, those selected in 2015 and beyond. Executive vice president of football operations Sashi Brown added three this season: defensive end Myles Garrett, tight end David Njoku and safety Jabrill Peppers.

The Browns have two first-round selections and three second-round selections in the 2018 NFL Draft. There is every reason to believe that the youth movement will continue in the next few seasons.

When the NFL cut-down day rolled around a year ago, Cleveland was left standing with the second youngest roster behind the Los Angeles Rams. The average age: 25.08 years old. The Rams have had the youngest roster each of the past five seasons, and defensive coordinator Gregg Williams knows how to handle the young bucks. He was with the Rams for three of those seasons.

In 2015, Cleveland had the 16th-oldest roster at an average age of 26.06 years old. The change in one season is remarkable. The team will likely be one of the youngest again entering the 2017 NFL season.

Seven players on the Browns' roster reached the minimum drinking age within the past year. Six of those were NFL Draft selections in April, including their first four choices.

When all is said and done, at least three rookies will most likely be starting this fall: Garrett, Peppers and kicker Zane Gonzalez. Quarterback DeShone Kizer, defensive tackle Caleb Brantley, defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi and Njoku will also likely be in the mix.

Fans may have to continue to embrace the ups and downs of youth until the group reaches maturation and proudly represents the Dawg Pound.