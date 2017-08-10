Can't-miss Cowboys storyline: Bad apples? Dallas 24th in NFL arrests since 2000

It's never officially the offseason until one of the Dallas Cowboys gets arrested, or so the narrative goes.

The latest bombastic news came via wide receiver Lucky Whitehead , who was allegedly dealing with an arrest warrant stemming from petty larceny charges in Prince William County, VA. After being promptly released by the team, it turns out it was actually a case of mistaken identity.

As the Cowboys deal with the fallout, the questions surrounding the character of the club as it relates to law enforcement remain ever-so-prevalent.

The irony is America's Team isn't truly ever in that much trouble at all, whether it be league-wise or in the criminal justice system. Sure, there are offenders, as there are with any NFL club, but any molehill becomes Mt. Everest when it happens to a team currently worth $4.3 billion -- whereas a mountain elsewhere (i.e. the Jacksonville Jaguars ) is nothing more than a sizable and vacated ant mound.

Simply put, an allegation against Ezekiel Elliott will get infinitely more press than an actual criminal charge against a Jaguars' backup linebacker.

Want proof of this truth? Ask any random stranger who watches professional football who is the worst-offending team in the NFL, and your answer will be the Cowboys more often than not. Fact is, they're wrong, and so are you if you believe it.

Since 2000, the Cowboys have accounted for a total of 15 criminal arrests -- which includes the 2017 incidents of cornerback Nolan Carroll (DWI) and linebacker Damien Wilson (assault with a deadly weapon). It does not, however, include the arrest on former linebacker Rolando McClain (drug, firearm), as he was no longer on the Cowboys' roster at the time.

Taking a look at the number 15, it would appear that's often, when in actuality it levels out to less than one arrest per season. That places them 24th overall in the league in that category, with teams like the Green Bay Packers and even the New England Patriots delivering more criminal misconducts. Those teams, not so surprisingly, are typically associated with an air of "control," while the Cowboys are labeled as a group of reckless thugs.

The numbers drag each of those narratives into the light of day and reveal it's actually the Cowboys who have done one of the best jobs in the league at finding and cultivating upstanding players.

But wait, there's more. Here are the top 10 most criminally charged teams in the NFL since the year 2000, per the Sporting News:

Minnesota Vikings - 42 Cincinnati Bengals - 40 Denver Broncos - 36 Tennessee Titans - 33 Miami Dolphins - 28 Kansas City Chiefs - 28 Jacksonville Jaguars - 27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 27 Cleveland Browns - 26 Los Angeles Chargers - 25

These are massive numbers that clearly put it all in perspective when it comes to just how troubled other NFL clubs truly are. The fact the Vikings are averaging nearly three arrests a year with the Denver Broncos not far behind isn't something you'll see pumped into your newsfeed regularly.

Makes you wonder why, yes?

Inherently, you already know the answer. It's because the Cowboys are not only the most financially valuable sports team on the planet, they're also arguably the most reviled. None of this is to suggest they're a squeaky-clean band of choir boys ironing their gowns for an upcoming revival, as they certainly have their share of drug-related suspensions; but even that is skewed.

Of the 13 suspensions since 2010 for violating the league's substance abuse policy, 10 belong to only two players: Randy Gregory and Rolando McClain. The former is now serving an indefinite ban and the latter will most certainly never touch another NFL football -- unless he buys one at Wal-Mart.

The remaining suspensions are sporadic in nature and don't occur every year, further disproving the court of public opinion as it relates to the Cowboys. These interesting tidbits are served up only to expose the reality of which teams are truly casting a negative light on the game of professional football, and which ones are far from Lucifer himself.

And believe it or not, the Cowboys have a halo when compared to other NFL organizations -- even if it does need some polishing.