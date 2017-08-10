Can't-miss Eagles storyline: Wide receiver becoming strength after 2016 failures

The change in the Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver depth chart has been phenomenal over the last 12 months.

Heading into 2016 training camp, the Eagles acquired Rueben Randle and Chris Givens to aid a young wide receiver group led by Jordan Matthews and Nelson Agholor. Of course, Randle and Givens didn't pan out, as both were cut in the preseason.

That left the Eagles scrambling for a proven receiver heading into the season. Philadelphia settled on Dorial Green-Beckham, who was a major disappointment (36 catches, 392 yards, 10.9 yards per catch, two touchdowns).

In fact, here were the Eagles' projected receivers heading into training camp last season:

WR 1 : Matthews



: Matthews WR 2: Randle



Randle WR 3: Givens



Givens WR 4: Agholor



Agholor WR 5: Josh Huff (13 rec., 72 yds., TD, 5.5 YPC)



And now at the end of the 2016 season:

WR 1: Matthews (73 rec., 804 yds., 3 TD, 11.0 YPC)



Matthews (73 rec., 804 yds., 3 TD, 11.0 YPC) WR 2: Agholor (36 rec., 365 yds., 2 TD, 10.1 YPC)



Agholor (36 rec., 365 yds., 2 TD, 10.1 YPC) WR 3: Green-Beckham (36 rec., 392 yds., 2 TD, 10.9 YPC)



Green-Beckham (36 rec., 392 yds., 2 TD, 10.9 YPC) WR 4: Paul Turner (9 rec., 126 yds., 0 TD, 14.0 YPC)



Paul Turner (9 rec., 126 yds., 0 TD, 14.0 YPC) WR 5: Bryce Treggs (3 rec., 80 yds., 26.3 YPC, 0 TD)



Turner had a spectacular preseason, but the rookie wasn't promoted to the 53-man roster until Week 13. Treggs, claimed off the waiver wire from the San Francisco 49ers in the first week of the season, was called up to the 53-man roster in Week 9.

The Eagles' starting outside receivers (Agholor and Green-Beckham) combined for 72 catches, 757 yards, and four touchdowns. Matthews and Eagles tight end Zach Ertz (78 catches, 816 yards, four touchdowns) each had more production than the pair combined.

That production (or lack thereof) forced the Eagles to make finding upgrades at receiver their primary concern this offseason. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman was wildly successful in the task, adding proven veterans in Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith, while selecting Mack Hollins and Shelton Gibson in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Turner and Treggs are still here, but they're buried on the depth chart. Matthews is projected to be the slot receiver (leads the NFL with 2,389 yards from slot since 2014), while Agholor has been demoted to the second team (and is thriving in his new role).

Here's are the projected Eagles wide receivers heading into training camp for 2017:

WR 1: Jeffery (52 rec., 821 yds., 2 TD, 15.8 YPR)



Jeffery (52 rec., 821 yds., 2 TD, 15.8 YPR) WR 2: Smith (20 rec., 267 yds., 3 TD, 13.4 YPR)



Smith (20 rec., 267 yds., 3 TD, 13.4 YPR) WR 3: Matthews



Matthews WR 4: Agholor



Agholor WR 5: Hollins (16 rec., 309 yds., 4 TD, 19.3 YPR at North Carolina)



Hollins (16 rec., 309 yds., 4 TD, 19.3 YPR at North Carolina) WR 6: Gibson (43 rec., 951 yds., 8 TD, 22.1 YPR at West Virginia)



Major difference there. Wide receiver is one of the most talented positions on the Eagles roster this year, compared to when it was one of the worst last season.

The transformation has been incredible...and necessary.