Can't-miss Packers storyline: Preseason play means everything for Brett Hundley

Brett Hundley has been the talk of the offseason.

The Green Bay Packers backup quarterback rarely played in 2016 (which is a good thing), but he's getting attention from other NFL teams to be their next starter. In fact, the Packers reportedly tried to trade Hundley during the NFL Draft in April.

Unfortunately, the Packers could not a find a team to trade with, but odds are the UCLA alum will be with another team before the start of the 2018 season.

In order for Hundley to increase his trade value, he needs to see more action on the field, and that's not a real possibility because of Aaron Rodgers. If Hundley sees an extended amount of playing time, that means something wrong with Rodgers, which also means the Packers are in trouble.

Just take a look at SportsLine's projections for Rodgers; if he has to miss significant time, there's no replacing his level of production:



CMP/ATT CmpPerc PaYd PaTD PaInt RuAtt RuYd RuTD FP* Aaron Rodgers 437/662 66.0 4,589 35 9 65 432 4 435

*Fantasy points

So it's essential Hundley has a productive preseason like he did in 2015. Hundley completed 45 of his 65 passes during the 2015 preseason, and he also finished with a passer rating of 129.6, which was the highest in the NFL. In 2016, Hundley saw limited action in the preseason due to an ankle injury.

No matter if Hundley plays a ton during the preseason or not at all, NFL teams that need a quarterback will be after him. During his time at UCLA, Hundley showed strong accuracy and good running ability. He does need more work on his internal clock and pocket presence, but more reps during training camp and preseason should help with that.

Hundley has improved each year in the NFL, and he's ready to be a leader of an NFL team. Packers fans won't like seeing him leave when that time comes, but they are going to enjoy watching him grow and develop all throughout the 2017 season.