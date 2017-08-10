Can't-miss Redskins storyline: Cousins yet again playing for a long-term contract

The Kirk Cousins situation has gone from calm to calamity over the last the two seasons, and it doesn't seem to be going anywhere anytime soon.

It's not just an unwanted distraction, but an unnecessary one. The Redskins have had 24 months to sort out a long-term extension for their starting quarterback, but the offer put forth by the team in May fell far short of his current valuation in the open market. The offer was likely laughed at out of hand, as it guaranteed only one additional year before he could be let go for nothing. For a front office that has made as many missteps as the Redskins, this has been nothing more than reckless.

Thankfully, not all hope is lost. Cousins has repeatedly stated his desire to remain with the team for the foreseeable future, citing his belief that the best quarterbacks make it a point to call one team home for the vast majority of their careers. To uproot and change scenery would potentially hurt the development he's enjoyed in each of the last three seasons as he enters his own prime, and leaving could be a hit to his legacy as a one-team player.

How Cousins and his Redskins teammates react to what's certain to be constant speculation this season will be fascinating. Make no mistake, they've been put in this position by the team's management, who repeatedly failed to show the proper level of commitment to the best starting quarterback they've had in years. Cousins isn't the best quarterback in the NFL -- not by a long shot -- but he's the best the Redskins could realistically have and is arguably a top-10 signal caller in the league.

On a team with multiple starters up for re-signing, if the front office won't commit to their leader, how can they feel confident they'll commit to them? Put simply, it creates doubt in a place where it's not needed, and in a season that feels like a franchise crossroads, it's a dangerous game to play.

It's dangerous for team president Bruce Allen as well. The much-maligned front office leader has seen questions arise regarding what seems to be a constant ploy to consolidate power for himself. Allen fired beleaguered general manager Scot McCloughan earlier this year, assuming responsibility for key personnel decisions and contract negotiations. In his place, Redskins legend Doug Williams now sees himself leading the player personnel department; however, he won't have the final say in roster acquisitions. Williams insists that he himself is not a "yes man," but as noted by outsiders, it's hard to imagine Allen promoting the Super Bowl-winning quarterback if he didn't believe he eventually would be.

Allen appears to want all of the credit for himself, but with that comes the blame, and he's been catching quite a bit of it as of late.

The bizarre statement Allen released following the failure to re-sign Cousins was just the latest in a long line of questionable decisions. It wasn't just unheard of, it was downright unnecessary. It came off as a petty play to deflect blame from himself and on to the quarterback he hopes to re-sign. To Cousins' credit, he took the statement in stride and said all of the right things publicly, including to CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora in late July. Privately, however, it's hard to imagine the Redskins quarterback was overly pleased.

There is of course every possibility that the Redskins and Cousins reach an agreement once they reconvene for talks following the end of the season, but work needs to be done. Thankfully, much of that could be done for them by other teams seeking Cousins' services. With the former fourth-round pick set to hit the free agent market, both sides will learn -- and learn quickly -- just where he stands in the market. The figure may be inflated relative to the desperation of other teams (San Francisco springs to mind), but when faced with a potential franchise rebuild or paying up to keep your quarterback, the latter feels the better option.

Regardless of what happens, a cloud has already settled over the Redskins camp, and it could get darker as the season rolls along. The unknown breeds intrigue, but the uncertain brings doubt. That is what's most dangerous for the Washington Redskins.