Can't-miss Seahawks storyline: While others see drama, Carroll's team keeps winning

The Seattle Seahawks shroud themselves in mystery and wrap themselves in intrigue but follow a simple formula that pays out yearly dividends.

While the media struggles to understand the Seahawks locker room off the field, the ways in which they build and hold the roster together on the field make for the eye-opening case study.

Those two conflicts set the table for an explosive 2017.

(The Seahawks are back at training camp! Don't MISS anything as they prepare to try and return to the playoffs -- take five seconds to Sign up for our Free Seahawks newsletter now!)

Yearly, the circus -- some media-created, some Seahawks-invited -- opens up shop on the outside while the organization builds the protective tent on the inside, fostered by head coach Pete Carroll.

"We've been working at this for years together," Carroll said during OTAs. "This is an ongoing relationship we've had. I've tried to explain this. We're kind of living as a family in this situation. These guys have grown up with us as football players, and in that we go through a lot of changes and there's a lot of things that happen and there's a lot of challenges in all directions.

"I'm dedicated to making progress as we go. That doesn't mean everything is always going ahead exactly as you plan. Sometimes there's setbacks and challenges, and as a matter of fact, if you don't count on that, you don't understand. So we're in great shape. This locker room is in great shape."

While navigating those setbacks, the Seahawks have been able to build a roster that buys in, sticks together and provides the competition they love for two reasons. The first remains that while outside players know drama exists (as with any organization), they know competition is at the forefront.

It's why a versatile starting safety like Bradley McDougald came over to back up Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor this offseason. It's why undrafted free agents like Thomas Rawls, Doug Baldwin, Jermaine Kearse, Tyrone Swoopes, and on and on sign up, because they know if they win the battle playing time is the reward, unequivocally.

The other reason is the atmosphere. The Seahawks wear their hearts on their sleeves with everyone from the media to the players. That philosophy means players can expect to be dealt the truth, even when it hurts. For instance, Brandon Browner was let go in 2016 during first cuts because the team knew they didn't have enough time to solidify his role. Instead, they gave him a chance to find work elsewhere.

But that's anecdotal, and the proof lives in the numbers.

The Seahawks annually field one of the younger rosters in the NFL. Currently, 40 out of their 90 players have two years of experience or less. They have six players over 30 and three players with more than 10 years of experience. And of course, all those veterans are starters, except one.

The Seahawks have a situation where opportunity begets opportunity. So despite the drama, they have five straight 10-win seasons and playoff appearances with at least one playoff win in each.

While others are looking to see if Richard Sherman is happy in Seattle this season, Carroll focuses on fitting highly-touted rookie Shaquill Griffin or a rejuvenated Jeremy Lane into the injured DeShawn Shead's vacant role. While some think Michael Bennett is too outspoken, they've added an inside pass rusher in rookie defensive tackle Malik McDowell who'll bring yet another dimension to a defensive line that boasted two top-15 sack leaders (Cliff Avril, Frank Clark) in 2016.

While many wonder if the Seahawks will finally jump the shark, the Seahawks contend there's no shark to jump. Just a top-five defense in 2016 crossed with a versatile offense, which returns explosive playmaker C.J. Prosise and a fully-recovered Russell Wilson and Rawls, with former 1,000-yard rusher Eddie Lacy added to reignite their bottom-five run game from last season.

So if you're looking at a feud between Wilson and Sherman that both have refuted multiple times now, you should be looking at a roster that retooled and got healthy over the last year.

Because the drama is there in small hiccups, but the winning is always there in large gulps.

Carroll and his group of truth-telling players yearly navigate their big personalities, but the roster always -- always -- uses that angst to win and create a better roster.

"People want to be a part of a story, build up a controversy and so now we have a story, so thank you," defensive end Michael Bennett said in June. "We have something to build upon. You already started our narrative. That's good for us. We already know where our story starts and we have to define the ending of our story."