Can't-miss Steelers storyline: One final run for the team's championship core?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off an appearance in the AFC Championship Game. They retained most of their roster. They have one of the NFL's best offenses and a defense with plenty of young talent that is finally ready to make a leap.

Yet going into training camp, none of these things are the most compelling storyline surrounding the team. Instead, the team is preparing for a Super Bowl run with the specter of a potential breakup looming over the entire organization.

It's amazing to consider how quickly things can change in the NFL. Many expected Pittsburgh's offense to be a weakness in 2014. Mike Wallace and Emmanuel Sanders had left in back-to-back offseasons, and Ben Roethlisberger hadn't made a Pro Bowl since 2011. And then he threw for nearly 5,000 yards while the Steelers finished second in total offense and Le'Veon Bell had turned into a star at running back.

Fast forward to 2017. Bell is still a star. Roethlisberger is as well. Ramon Foster is the only offensive starter over 30. And this somehow might be Pittsburgh's last chance to win a Super Bowl with this core.

It all starts with Roethlisberger. There is nothing harder to replace in the NFL than a superstar quarterback, and Roethlisberger danced around retirement for most of the offseason before committing to a 14th season in April. But he has made no guarantees beyond that. The team drafted Joshua Dobbs in the fourth round as a potential long-term replacement, but how many fourth round quarterbacks go on to become stars? Dak Prescott is the exception, not the rule.

SportsLine projects Roethlisberger to deliver the same production as usual even if this could be his final year:



CMP/ATT CmpPerc PaYd PaTD PaInt RuAtt RuYd RuTD FP* Ben Roethlisberger 383/588 65.1 4,372 28 17 22 38 1 314

*Fantasy points

A young quarterback might be able to survive in Pittsburgh, but not without a strong running game. Le'Veon Bell is arguably the best runner in football, but he wants to be paid as a No. 2 wide receiver as well. The Steelers already set the market at wide receiver by giving Antonio Brown $68 million over four years, and if Bell already declined a generous offer from the team, it might be an indication that his days in Pittsburgh are numbered.

It's not just the superstars that are playing the 2017 season under uncertain terms, though. Martavis Bryant, Stephon Tuitt or Ross Cockrell are all waiting for a long-term contract. It's not as though these three players are on the decline. Besides Roethlisberger, they're either 24 or 25 years old.

This core could be broken up before it ever really gets a chance to compete fully. The 2014 and 2015 seasons were lost when Bell got hurt. Bryant was suspended for the 2016 season, and Bell was lost early in the AFC Championship Game. Roethlisberger has missed six games in the past two years, costing the Steelers playoff seeding, and the defense had so many young players who weren't ready to contribute that it couldn't perform at the necessary level.

A team that had limitless potential only a few years ago could easily be entering its last training camp together, and who knows when Bell is going to report after not receiving the contract he wanted. If the Steelers don't win the Super Bowl this season, fans could end up spending the rest of their lives wondering what this group could have done. One of the NFL's best teams is on a clock that's ticking louder and louder with each passing day.