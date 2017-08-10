Can't-miss Vikings storyline: Pieces in place to turn 2016 issues into 2017 success

Minnesota Vikings fans are hungry for a bigger slice of success than the team has experienced the last few seasons. Nobody has jumped ship on head coach Mike Zimmer just yet, but this staff and this franchise has a lot to prove after what was a very strange 2016 for the team.

The most intriguing aspect of this football team heading into the 2017 season is the chance that it has to right a lot of wrongs that went down during last season. This was a group that lost its starting quarterback in camp, roared out to a 5-0 record, lost its offensive coordinator midseason and finished the year with a 3-8 stretch.

Add that to a year where a prized draft pick in Laquon Treadwell recorded only a single catch and a franchise stalwart in Adrian Peterson was ineffective and unhealthy, and it was easy to see why the team struggled the way it did.

Still, the biggest positive to emerge out of all of that was Sam Bradford, for whom the team surrendered a first-round pick after Teddy Bridgewater went down in camp. He answered a lot of questions about his play, setting an NFL record for completion percentage in a season behind an offensive line that was one of the worst in the league and an ineffective run game as the result of it.

The Vikings have a quarterback that does not make mistakes, even if it is because he does not take many chances with the football. However, Bradford's could be the steadying hand that the team needs to get back to the top of the NFC North standings and into the postseason.

SportsLine projects Bradford to again deliver efficient numbers through the air, completing a ton of passes while largely avoiding mistakes:



CMP/ATT CmpPerc PaYd PaTD PaInt RuAtt RuYd RuTD FP* Sam Bradford 397/559 71.0 3,756 22 10 23 56 0 262

*Fantasy points

The good news here is that a lot of their issues are fixable with stability. The team is comfortable with Pat Shurmur as the full-time offensive coordinator, and the Vikings went out of their way to pour money into upgrading both tackle spots. Riley Reiff and Mike Remmers may not be Pro Bowl talents, but the offensive line is better by default because truthfully, it cannot be any worse than it was.

Even with Peterson no longer with the team, the Vikings feel as good about their running game as they have in a long time after adding Latavius Murray and Dalvin Cook this offseason. Cook has a chance to be a dangerous weapon right off the bat, and Murray has a nose for the endzone, scoring 20 rushing touchdowns in his three seasons in the NFL.

The Vikings possess one of the best young rosters in the league, and they are set up for success for a long time. That an 8-8 record is considered a disappointment in the Twin Cities says a lot about where the expectations are right now.

The truth is that the NFC North is ripe for the taking in 2017. Aaron Rodgers of course remains as the boogeyman in the nightmares of his division rivals, but the Green Bay Packers are not the juggernaut that they once were. The Detroit Lions are much improved, but the Vikings are better on both sides of the football.

Everything that went wrong last season is fixable, and the right leadership and roster in place is there to turn things around. The schedule is tough, but the chance at redemption and proving 2016 was an anomaly is going to be the biggest thing to watch this year.

The departure of Peterson is a symbolic soft reboot for this franchise. Now the team will look to move forward and establish a new face of Vikings football.