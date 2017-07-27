Cardale Jones reportedly cried tears of joy when he was traded out of Buffalo

Fifteen months ago, Rex Ryan was still the Bills' head coach and the team had just used a fourth-round pick on former Ohio State star Cardale Jones, who was the latest in a long line of quarterbacks to hopefully solve the ongoing quarterback problems in Buffalo.

On Wednesday, after one appearance and 11 attempts during his rookie season, Jones was traded to the Chargers for a conditional draft pick. At just 24 years old, you might expect Jones to be emotional upon learning the news that he had been shipped 3,000 miles west. And, it turns out, he was quite emotional.

When the Bills brought Jones in to tell him he had been traded, the quarterback cried -- tears of joy, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Perhaps Jones saw the writing on the wall; Ryan and general manager Doug Whaley -- the two men who brought him to Buffalo -- are gone, and he could be the odd man out under new coach Sean McDermott. The depth chart includes starter Tyrod Taylor, 2017 fifth-round pick Nathan Peterman and free-agent signing T.J. Yates.

And now Jones joins former Bills interim coach Anthony Lynn, who was named the Chargers' new coach this offseason. Lynn was a fan of Jones when the two were in Buffalo together last year.

"Watching the scout team and evaluating his reps with the scout team, he's putting the ball in the right places," Lynn said in December, via the Buffalo News. "He's accurate. I think his development has come along fine."

Jones will serve as Philip Rivers' backup in Los Angeles, the new home of the Chargers. Also, fun fact: