Grammy Award-winning rapper Cardi B announced on Thursday night that she recently welcomed her fourth child to the world. The father of this baby boy is New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs, and the news broke to the public just as Diggs was taking the field for the Patriots' prime-time game against the New York Jets.

It's unclear when Cardi B actually had the child, but she confirmed with an Instagram post that she had a newborn, and said on her Instagram story that it was a baby boy.

Check it out, here:

"My life has always been a combination of different chapters and different seasons. My last chapter was the beginning of a new season. Starting over is never easy but it's been so worth it! I brought new music and a new album to the world! A new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me, one more reason to love me more than anything else or anyone else so I can continue giving my babies the love and life they deserve. This next chapter is Me vs. Me! It's me against all odds me against everything meant to get in my way. I've started prepping for tour getting my body right getting my mind right. There's nothing thats gonna stop me from giving you guys the performance of a life time! I've learned i've healed, and im loving the woman i've become! Thats what this next era means to me and i'm stepping into it better than ever."

Back in September, Cardi B announced on "CBS Mornings" that she was expecting a child with Diggs.

"I feel like I'm in a good space. I feel very strong. I feel very powerful that I'm doing all this work. But I'm doing all this work while I'm creating a baby, me and my man, we're very supportive of each other," she said.

"Her man" has been on fire this season. Despite tearing his ACL just over a year ago, Diggs has caught 50 passes for 554 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games played this season. The four-time Pro Bowler has caught touchdowns in three consecutive games for the first time since 2022, and just became the seventh active player to reach 11,000 career receiving yards.