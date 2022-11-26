The Arizona Cardinals will have their top two wide receivers active at the same time on Sunday for the first time this season.

The Cardinals activated Marquise Brown from injured reserve on Saturday for their Week 12 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Brown will play for the first time since suffering a foot injury in Week 6. He served as Kyler Murray's top target during those first six games, catching 43-of-64 throws in his direction for 485 yards and three touchdowns.

Because DeAndre Hopkins was suspended for the first six games of the year, he and Brown have yet to share the field this season. Hopkins has dominated targets since returning to the fold, whether it has been Murray or Colt McCoy under center. In five games, Hopkins has 45 receptions for 487 yards and two touchdowns on his 58 targets.

Brown's return to the field comes at a good time as Arizona will be without Rondale Moore and potentially Greg Dortch due to injuries they suffered last week.

Aside from activating Brown, the Cardinals placed tight end Zach Ertz on injured reserve after he had season-ending surgery on his knee. Rookie Trey McBride has gotten the significant majority of the snaps at tight end in Ertz's absence, and that figures to be the case moving forward as well.

In addition to Ertz, Arizona also placed left tackle D.J. Humphries on IR. Humphries has been battling a back issue in recent weeks and will now miss at least the next four games. He joins fellow starting offensive linemen Rodney Hudson, Justin Pugh and Will Hernandez on the sideline, leaving Kelvin Beachum as the only starter still available.