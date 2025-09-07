The Arizona Cardinals added quarterback Kyler Murray to the injury report due to an illness ahead of their Week 1 game against the New Orleans Saints. Despite being a late addition to the injury report, Murray doesn't carry a game status and will still will start, as intended. Jacoby Brissett is Murray's backup quarterback in Arizona.

Murray practiced throughout the week, and recently arrived to the Caesars Superdome for Sunday's season opener.

Murray comes off a season in which he completed 68.8% of his passes for 3,851 yards to go along with 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. The former No. 1 overall pick finished 2024 on a strong note as he threw four touchdown passes in a win against the San Francisco 49ers in the regular season finale.

After appearing in just 19 games over the 2022 and 2023 seasons, Murray played in all 17 games throughout the 2024 season, and had one of his more productive years.

The Cardinals experienced their fair share of struggles in recent years. Arizona tallied just one playoff appearance in the past nine seasons with the last time coming in 2021 when they lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card Round.

Arizona faces New Orleans for the first time since 2022 in Sunday's interconference matchup.