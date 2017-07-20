Cardinals add to running back depth, re-sign backup Chris Johnson
Johnson will likely work once again as the primary backup to David Johnson
The Arizona Cardinals announced on Thursday that they have re-signed backup running back Chris Johnson.
Johnson, who played in just four games last season before going on injured reserve, is coming off a career-low 25 carries for 95 yards and one touchdown. Johnson said at the time that he did not think his career was over.
"I don't think it's the end of the road for me, just going off how my body feels, just going off the things that I was able to do when I did get in the game from training camp (forward) last year," he said. "I know I've still got time left."
The 2017 campaign will be his third season with Arizona, and his second working primarily as a backup to star running back David Johnson. (He'll likely compete for that role with Andre Ellington and Kerwynn Williams.)
If Johnson stays healthy this year, he could potentially eat into David Johnson's snaps and touches, maybe preventing the starter from his goals of averaging 30 touches per game and reaching both 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in the same season -- something that has only been accomplished twice in NFL history. David Johnson had 373 touches last year (293 carries, 80 catches), so managing his workload could become more of a priority even though Cardinals coach Bruce Arians has expressed confidence that he can handle 30 touches per game.
