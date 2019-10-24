Cardinals at Saints prediction: How to watch, stream Week 8 NFC showdown on CBS, CBS All Access

There might not be a more complete NFL team, outside of maybe the undefeated New England Patriots, than the New Orleans Saints, but the Arizona Cardinals, their Week 8 opponent, are also coming into this weekend with a three-game winning streak.

Before we reveal why the Saints are a safe bet to end that streak and improve to 7-1 on the year, let's get you some details on how and when to tune in:

Preview

The Saints (6-1) are just playing pretty football right now. Everyone wondered after quarterback Drew Brees' early-season injury if this might be the year Sean Payton's club falls apart, but New Orleans has done just the opposite. Since Teddy Bridgewater took over on an interim basis, the Saints have gone 5-0, and they've won many different ways -- with a dink-and-dunk passing attack, with an Alvin Kamara-dependent ground game, with their improved defense and even with special teams. This is just an all-around good roster that's not making mistakes, as evidenced by the team dropping 36 points on the Chicago Bears, quieting Gardner Minshew Mania in Jacksonville and blanking the Dallas Cowboys over the last month.

The Cardinals (3-3-1) are in a much different position, coming into 2019 with low expectations after importing a new coach and QB, but rookie Kyler Murray has settled in as a play-maker to headline Arizona's three-game streak. It's still a long shot that the Cards will make any noise in the NFC West come season's end, and their defense benefited from several Daniel Jones mistakes in Week 7, but this is still a team capable of surprising with big plays. Even without an ailing David Johnson, the Cardinals have gotten highlight-reel impact from Chase Edmonds out of the backfield, and their young speed should at least be enough to keep the Saints honest for parts of Sunday's showdown.

Prediction

Murray will undoubtedly make a few jaws drop with his athleticism. Ditto for Edmonds, if he can get a few more holes. And let's not discount the fact Patrick Peterson is back in Arizona's secondary -- a big help in trying to slow Michael Thomas and the like.

The Saints, however, are too well-rounded to drop this one, especially at home. You could have Brees or Bridgewater in there, and Payton's got too much well-coached talent at his disposal to let this one slip away. Arizona might threaten to disrupt the Saints' predicted 9.5-point advantage, but by the time the clock hits :00, New Orleans should walk away with a sizable victory to stay atop the NFC South.

Pick: Saints 31, Cardinals 20

