Cardinals at Seahawks in Week 17: Picks, how to watch and stream NFL playoff race

The NFC playoff picture isn't nearly as murky as the AFC's, but there are still some loose ends to tie up. Specifically: Who will be in the sixth seed? The Falcons and Seahawks are the last two teams with unfinished business, as the Rams, Saints and Panthers have already clinched. The Falcons are trying to hold onto the final seed, but they're going up against a Panthers team that can still win the NFC South with a win and a Saints loss.

With all of that in mind, the Seahawks have to win to have a chance to get in. And there's nothing that the Cardinals would like more than to knock a division rival out of playoff contention. Seattle always has the potential to wreak some havoc in the postseason, particularly with the likes of Russell Wilson, but it has limped through this year. A horrific offensive line, a battered defense and some truly bizarre games have the Seahawks in a tough spot, but if they can make it to wild-card weekend anything can happen.

There has already been some banter between the two coaches. Bruce Arians made it clear he wants to beat Seattle on its own turf, saying to the Cardinals' locker room after a win over the Giants that "We got a big one next weekend. We know that that's our home field. We're going up there and kick their a--."

Pete Carroll was a bit more measured in his response, telling 710 ESPN's Brock and Salk that "Bruce gets to say whatever he wants, man. He can say whatever he wants. Okay, bring 'em on. Let's go. We'll go play some football on Sunday and we'll figure it out."

Carroll has struggled against the Cardinals at Century Link. Arians is 3-1 against the Seahawks when visiting Seattle, a trend he'll be looking to continue.

How to watch Cardinals vs. Seahawks

Date: Sunday, Dec. 31

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Century Link Field, Seattle, Washington

Channel: Fox

Can Russell Wilson keep doing it alone?

Russell Wilson has dropped out of most MVP conversations after he struggled toward the back end of the season, but he's most of the reason the Seahawks are even playing for anything in this game. He has 32 passing touchdowns to 11 interceptions, 3,762 yards and a 94.7 passer rating. It isn't his best year, but he's trying to keep this team afloat. Duane Brown hasn't had the impact that the Seahawks expected up front, and Wilson's been running for his life for weeks.

A bad half against the Jaguars and a horrific game against the Rams have some people feeling a bit disillusioned about Wilson right now, and last week's game against the Cowboys exists in a bottle. Somehow the Seahawks won with Wilson throwing for 93 yard and only 4.43 yards per attempt. The Seahawks won't get away with that two weeks in a row. Wilson has continued to downplay his role on this team, however. "This season there has been a lot to it and guys have been making a lot of great plays and doing a lot of special things," he said, via The Tribune. "That's not me, that's the other guys making plays."

Can Drew Stanton do enough to win for Arizona?

This is a tough sell, and probably the biggest reason to pick the Seahawks. As good as Arizona's defense may be, if it gives up about 13 points that may put this game away barring a massive collapse. Stanton threw ball nearly 50 times against the Seahawks the first time these teams met up, and miraculously the Cardinals only lost by six. If he can get some semblance of efficiency, he may have an outside shot to lead Arizona to a win. For the year, Stanton has completed about 49 percent of his passes.

Larry Fitzgerald has done everything he can to will the Cardinals to wins, but the fact is that the talent just isn't there right now. All of the Cards' running backs are injured, and there's no one there to pick up the slack. Stanton had a decent game against the Giants last week, the first time the Cardinals had broken 20 points in four weeks.

Which Seahawks' defense will show up?

One week after getting annihilated by the Rams and Todd Gurley, the Seahawks absolutely shut down the Cowboys to bail their offense out of an awful game. The result was the Cowboys' playoff elimination and something for Seattle play for in Week 17. Now the Seahawks have to face a decimated Cardinals' offense.

With Richard Sherman out and a slew of injuries up and down the unit, the Seahawks' defense is currently ranked only 13th -- uncharacteristically poor for them. They're ninth in passing defense. However, they'll need to play shutdown against the Cardinals. The Cardinals are currently sixth in the league in total defense, although they're also 17th in points due to poor situations from turnovers. That's what the Seahawks need to capitalize on.

Weird Earl Thomas-to-Cowboys drama aside, he's a Hawk right now, and he wants to win. That starts on Sunday against the Cardinals, and he has to continue to lead this defense.

Who will win?

CBS's Pete Prisco believe that the Seahawks will win a 21-20 nail-biter:

"The Seahawks will win the sixth seed if they beat the Cardinals and the Falcons lose to the Panthers. I think Seattle will take care of its business here, but the Arizona defense is playing good football. I think they will keep this game close, even with Drew Stanton at quarterback. Seahawks win it, though."

