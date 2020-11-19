The Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks will kick off Week 11 in the NFL when these two NFC West clubs go toe-to-toe on Thursday Night Football. This will be the second time these two have faced one another this year, and it will be the Cardinals who are looking at the potential season sweep. Overtime was needed to determine a winner last time after Arizona erased a 20-7 lead by Seattle. Zane Gonzalez netted a 44-yard field goal to force OT and eventually kicked the 48-yard game-winner to hand the Seahawks their first loss of 2020.

Since then, Russell Wilson's club has fallen into a bit of a slump, losing three of their last four heading into Thursday night, including two straight. Meanwhile, the Cardinals are riding serious momentum after Kyler Murray completed a Hail Mary pass to DeAndre Hopkins, who lept over multiple defenders, to defeat the Buffalo Bills in Week 10.

Here, we'll be going over all the betting angles for this matchup, including the spread, total and a few of our favorite prop bets. We'll also paint the picture of how the lines moved throughout the week leading up to this matchup, illustrating how the public may be viewing this head-to-head. All NFL odds via William Hill Sportsbook.

Cardinals (6-3) at Seahawks (6-3)

Latest Odds: Seahawks -3 Bet Now

There does seem to be a little bit of confidence leaning in the direction of the Cardinals, but not enough to consider them favorites on the road. The line originally opened at Seattle -4 but quickly dropped to make Pete Carroll's club simply a field goal home favorite for this matchup, landing at Seattle -3 on Monday and holding true throughout the week.

Both of these clubs enter Thursday's showdown with a 6-3 SU record and have gone 5-4 ATS. That said, it's the Cardinals who are coming into this game much hotter as the Seahawks have lost consecutive games both SU and ATS. Kyler Murray has thrust himself into the MVP race with his recent play and has proven to be great as an underdog (3-0 ATS this season) throughout his young career. Since the start of last season, Murray and head coach Kliff Kingsbury are 7-1-2 ATS (88%) as road underdogs. With Seattle's secondary continuing to be the club's Achilles heel, Murray, who threw for 360 yards and four total touchdowns in Week 7, should continue to thrive through the air and allow the Cards to make a serious push for the NFC West lead. It should be noted that the Seahawks have not lost at home this season (4-0), but breaking an undefeated streak is something the Cardinals have already shown they can do this year.

Projected score: Arizona 30, Seattle 28



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Cardinals at Seahawks (-3) Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Seahawks Cardinals Seahawks Cardinals Cardinals

Over/Under

Latest Odds: Over 57 Bet Now

This number opened at 57 and was quick to climb, rising as high as 58.5 by Monday morning. As quick as it rose, however, the total started to come back down to earth a bit, and now resides exactly where it opened at 57 as of Thursday morning. Despite that recent dip, this is still a massive total and would tie the Seahawks and Cowboys' Week 3 matchup for the highest total of the year to this point if it holds at 57.

Both of these offenses are extremely potent and each defense isn't exactly a brick wall, so scoring should be plentiful in this head-to-head. Arizona has scored 30 or more points in five straight games, which is the longest streak in franchise history and the longest streak by any team in the league this year. Despite the 39 points scored in Seattle's matchup with the Rams last week, the Seahawks are still averaging 61.8 points per game this year, which is five points higher than any other team in the league.

Projected total: 58

Player props

Kyler Murray

O/U 24.5 completions

O/U 36.5 pass attempts

O/U 282.5 passing yards

O/U 1.5 passing TDs (Over -190)

O/U 0.5 interceptions (Over -120)

O/U 57.5 rushing yards

Murray's rushing yard total has seemingly been too low all season. The Cardinals quarterback is averaging 67.1 rushing yards per game this year and has topped this total in four straight games heading into Thursday's contest. He has also scored a rushing touchdown in five straight, so taking his anytime touchdown prop at -163 is still a solid value. As for his passing props, I like the Over on Murray's completions and passing yards the most. He completed 34 passes against Seattle last time out and I expect Kingsbury to let him sling it again, setting himself up to over his passing yards total for the fifth time this year. Seattle is allowing a league-high 353.3 passing yards per game.

Russell Wilson

O/U 26.5 completions

O/U 37.5 pass attempts

O/U 314.5 passing yards

O/U 2.5 passing TDs (Over +120)

O/U 0.5 interceptions (Over -120)

O/U 30.5 rushing yards

Russell Wilson has thrown just two touchdowns over the last two weeks and has significantly fallen back down from his MVP pace to begin the year. While those struggles are certainly noteworthy, I'm banking on the Seahawks quarterback to get back to his normal self and go Over his passing touchdowns total in Week 11. Wilson has thrown for more than two touchdowns in six of his games this season and will be facing an Arizona secondary that has allowed 17 passing scores to this point, which is one more than Seattle's secondary has let up. With this game having the potential of a shootout, I also lean towards the Over on Wilson's pass attempts prop, which has gone over this number in two of his last four games.

Other props to consider

Carlos Hyde to score two or more touchdowns (+600). This is a lottery ticket out of the gate, but Hyde looks like he'll be the lead back after carrying no injury designation heading into this game and Chris Carson not expecting to play. This season Carson and DeeJay Dallas have three combined games where they've scored two or more touchdowns. At the very least, throw something on Hyde's anytime touchdown prop at +125.

D.K. Metcalf total receiving yards: Over 78.5 (-115). It was a shockingly quiet outing for Metcalf in Week 10, posting his second-lowest receiving total of the season. The only other time he went lower than his 28 receiving yards last week was the last time he faced the Cardinals in Week 7 where he finished with 23 yards. I expect this to be a moment for the second-year receiver to get back on the same page with Wilson and go over 100 yards receiving for the fifth time this year. He's simply too good to keep quiet for a long period of time.

Christian Kirk total receiving yards: Over 50.5 (-110). Kirk has been finding a niche as Arizona's boom-or-bust player in the receiving game, averaging nearly 16 yards per catch. Not only does Kyler Murray look to him deep, but he's recently been turning to him quite often, averaging 7.3 targets over his last three games. He's also averaging 62.3 receiving yards per game over that stretch. He can get most of these yards with one play, but with that volume, he may not have to.

DeAndre Hopkins total receptions: Over 6.5 (-170). Hopkins has hit the Over on this total in six of his nine games played this season and is averaging nearly 10 targets per game. With that volume combined with Seattle's poor secondary, this is a smash play.