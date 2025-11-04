This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

Happy Tuesday, everyone. Brent Brookhouse here to guide you through everything you need to know in the sports world. I'm firmly of the opinion that fall Tuesdays are where true sports sickos are made. Sure, the NFL week is over, but there's a wild mix of sports today, starting with UEFA Champions League action in the afternoon and continuing through men's and women's college basketball, and NHL and NBA games in the evening. Oh, and don't forget to throw in a bit of football with Massachusetts at Akron on CBS Sports Network.

Tuesday not only has a full day of live sports, but the NFL trade deadline is at 4 p.m. ET and the first CFP Rankings of the year drop.

So, yeah, Tuesday is for the real ones. Let's get caught up on everything you need to know.

👀 Five things to know Tuesday

🏆 Do not miss this: NFL trade deadline day has arrived

Getty Images

The NFL trade deadline arrives at 4 p.m. ET. The final hours for teams to execute trades are always hard to predict. We could be in for a flurry of activity or a slow day. The defending Super Bowl champion Eagles have already made several splashy moves, adding a trio of potential starters in recent days, including landing edge rusher Jaelan Phillips from the Dolphins on Monday. CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin sees Miami as the winner in the trade, giving the team a "B" for landing a 2026 third-round draft pick, while Philadelphia was given a "C+."

Benjamin: "Miami is generally in a state of turmoil, headed for a 17th straight season without a playoff win and already out a permanent general manager thanks to Chris Grier's dismissal. Coach Mike McDaniel may or may not be next to go after the season concludes. It stands to reason that, with a rebuild on the horizon, the Dolphins should retain, not sell, their younger talent. But Phillips, 26, was headed for free agency after the 2025 season. He's also been quite mercurial in terms of both production and, more so, availability, missing a combined 22 games from 2023-24, so it's not like Miami would've been betting on a stable starter had it extended him. Fielding a late third-rounder for a volatile performer on an expiring deal is solid process. Now comes the difficult part for the Dolphins' brass -- whoever that is moving forward -- to make good on the added resource."

The Ravens also added help in the pass rush on Monday, acquiring edge defender Dre'Mont Jones from the Titans. CBS Sports' Bryan DeArdo graded out the trade as a big win for Baltimore, giving the Ravens an "A" for adding a much-needed piece to a defense that has only tallied 11 sacks in eight games.

Here's more to read in preparation for the final hours ahead of the trade deadline:

🏀 College basketball season is upon us. Who will win it all?



If you've been jonesing for some college basketball in your life, Monday brought a flurry of games, and Tuesday will bring even more. It may only be the start of November, but we've already got our eyes all the way ahead to March. CBS Sports has plenty for you to read to catch up on what you need to know as the season gets fully in swing. While St. John's is No. 1 in the final update of the 2025-26 CBS Sports Preseason Top 25 And 1 college basketball rankings, only one of six CBS Sports experts picked the Red Storm to win it all in March, and the other five don't even have the team in the Final Four.

For women's college picks, there was a bit more consensus. Three of four expert picks have UConn winning it all. Lindsay Gibbs, the lone expert not to pick UConn as national champion, has a lot of faith in the SEC this season.

Gibbs: "Goodness is this season going to be a blast! As you can tell from my picks, I am very high on the SEC this year, as I've picked three teams -- South Carolina, LSU and Texas -- to get to the Final Four. I picked Texas as the winner, though, both in the conference and the NCAA Tournament, because I'm just that confident in Rori Harmon and Madison Booker as a duo."

⚽ It's time for more UEFA Champions League action



Getty Images

As the halfway point of the Champions League league phase approaches, some key games will take place across Europe on Tuesday. The day's obvious headliners are Real Madrid traveling to Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain playing host to Bayern Munich. All nine of Tuesday's games will stream live on Paramount+.

The Champions League is one of the biggest sporting competitions in the world, and there's plenty of excitement any time the matches are being played. We have you covered with predictions for all of the day's action (and the outlook isn't good for Liverpool fans), as well as answers to some Champions League burning questions ahead of the matches, such as whether Tottenham's Thomas Frank is capable of being a big club manager.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

Getty Images

📺 What we're watching Tuesday

⚽ UEFA Champions League: Eintracht Frankfurt at Napoli, 12:45 p.m. on Paramount+

⚽ UEFA Champions League: Arsenal at Slavia Prague, 12:45 p.m. on Paramount+

⚽ UEFA Champions League: Union St.-Gilloise at Atletico Madrid, 3 p.m. on Paramount+

⚽ UEFA Champions League: AS Monaco at Bodo/Glimt, 3 p.m. on Paramount+

⚽ UEFA Champions League: Sporting CP at Juventus, 3 p.m. on Paramount+

⚽ UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid at Liverpool, 3 p.m. on Paramount+

⚽ UEFA Champions League: PSV Eindhoven at Olympiacos, 3 p.m. on Paramount+

⚽ UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich at Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m. on Paramount+

⚽ UEFA Champions League: F.C. København at Tottenham, 3 p.m. on Paramount+

🏀 No. 8 Tennessee at No. 9 NC State (W), 4 p.m. on ESPN2

🏀 No. 20 Louisville at No. 1 UConn (W), 5:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Evansville at No. 1 Purdue (M), 6:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network

🏈 Massachusetts at Akron, 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

🏀 Nicholls at No. 9 Kentucky (M), 7 p.m. on SEC Network

🏒 Hurricanes at Rangers, 7 p.m. TNT/truTV

🏀 Lindenwood at No. 10 Texas Tech (M), 8 p.m. on ESPN+

🏀 Magic at Hawks, 8 p.m. on NBC

🏀 Houston Christian at No. 5 LSU (W), 8 p.m. on SEC Network

🏀 Texas at No. 6 Duke (M), 8:45 p.m. on ESPN

🏒 Lightning at Avalanche, 9:30 p.m. TNT/truTV

🏀 Thunder at Clippers, 11 p.m. on NBC