Cardinals backup QB tops Cowboys; what to expect in first CFP Rankings; can the Dodgers three peat?
Plus things get worse for Commanders, who confirm losing three players to serious injuries
Happy Tuesday, everyone. Brent Brookhouse here to guide you through everything you need to know in the sports world. I'm firmly of the opinion that fall Tuesdays are where true sports sickos are made. Sure, the NFL week is over, but there's a wild mix of sports today, starting with UEFA Champions League action in the afternoon and continuing through men's and women's college basketball, and NHL and NBA games in the evening. Oh, and don't forget to throw in a bit of football with Massachusetts at Akron on CBS Sports Network.
Tuesday not only has a full day of live sports, but the NFL trade deadline is at 4 p.m. ET and the first CFP Rankings of the year drop.
So, yeah, Tuesday is for the real ones. Let's get caught up on everything you need to know.
👀 Five things to know Tuesday
- Cardinals take advantage of Cowboys' MNF meltdown. Arizona kept Dallas in check for most of the night, cruising to a 27-17 victory on "Monday Night Football." Cardinals backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett was sacked five times, but otherwise had a solid night, connecting on 21 of 31 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns.
- From bad to worse to, somehow, even worse for the Commanders. Quarterback Jayden Daniels' dislocated left elbow was one of the biggest stories of the weekend. Things continued to get worse for Washington on Monday, with the confirmation that wide receiver and kick returner Luke McCaffrey broke his collarbone and cornerback Marshon Lattimore was lost for the season after tearing his ACL. Losing three impact players is even worse than the 38-14 loss to the Seahawks.
- A Dodgers three-peat in 2026? Is it too early to look ahead to the next MLB season? We don't think so. But we have some bad news for fans hoping the Dodgers dynasty will end in 2026, as we're keeping the team firmly in the No. 1 spot in our way-too-early MLB Power Rankings.
- It's time for the first CFP Rankings. The first College Football Playoff Rankings will drop on Tuesday, and if there's one seemingly sure thing, it's that Ohio State and Indiana will be in the top top spots. While you prepare for the CFP list, you can check out plenty of our own rankings, such as the CBS Sports College Football Power Rankings and the CBS Sports 136.
- Who will be the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft? The oddsmakers have Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson as the favorite, with Indiana signal caller Fernando Mendoza right behind. However, CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson has Mendoza going first overall in his latest mock draft.
🏆 Do not miss this: NFL trade deadline day has arrived
The NFL trade deadline arrives at 4 p.m. ET. The final hours for teams to execute trades are always hard to predict. We could be in for a flurry of activity or a slow day. The defending Super Bowl champion Eagles have already made several splashy moves, adding a trio of potential starters in recent days, including landing edge rusher Jaelan Phillips from the Dolphins on Monday. CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin sees Miami as the winner in the trade, giving the team a "B" for landing a 2026 third-round draft pick, while Philadelphia was given a "C+."
- Benjamin: "Miami is generally in a state of turmoil, headed for a 17th straight season without a playoff win and already out a permanent general manager thanks to Chris Grier's dismissal. Coach Mike McDaniel may or may not be next to go after the season concludes. It stands to reason that, with a rebuild on the horizon, the Dolphins should retain, not sell, their younger talent. But Phillips, 26, was headed for free agency after the 2025 season. He's also been quite mercurial in terms of both production and, more so, availability, missing a combined 22 games from 2023-24, so it's not like Miami would've been betting on a stable starter had it extended him. Fielding a late third-rounder for a volatile performer on an expiring deal is solid process. Now comes the difficult part for the Dolphins' brass -- whoever that is moving forward -- to make good on the added resource."
The Ravens also added help in the pass rush on Monday, acquiring edge defender Dre'Mont Jones from the Titans. CBS Sports' Bryan DeArdo graded out the trade as a big win for Baltimore, giving the Ravens an "A" for adding a much-needed piece to a defense that has only tallied 11 sacks in eight games.
Here's more to read in preparation for the final hours ahead of the trade deadline:
- Buy, sell or hold? What every NFL team should do before the 2025 trade deadline
- Keep up with the latest trade rumors and moves as the day goes on
🏀 College basketball season is upon us. Who will win it all?
If you've been jonesing for some college basketball in your life, Monday brought a flurry of games, and Tuesday will bring even more. It may only be the start of November, but we've already got our eyes all the way ahead to March. CBS Sports has plenty for you to read to catch up on what you need to know as the season gets fully in swing. While St. John's is No. 1 in the final update of the 2025-26 CBS Sports Preseason Top 25 And 1 college basketball rankings, only one of six CBS Sports experts picked the Red Storm to win it all in March, and the other five don't even have the team in the Final Four.
For women's college picks, there was a bit more consensus. Three of four expert picks have UConn winning it all. Lindsay Gibbs, the lone expert not to pick UConn as national champion, has a lot of faith in the SEC this season.
- Gibbs: "Goodness is this season going to be a blast! As you can tell from my picks, I am very high on the SEC this year, as I've picked three teams -- South Carolina, LSU and Texas -- to get to the Final Four. I picked Texas as the winner, though, both in the conference and the NCAA Tournament, because I'm just that confident in Rori Harmon and Madison Booker as a duo."
⚽ It's time for more UEFA Champions League action
As the halfway point of the Champions League league phase approaches, some key games will take place across Europe on Tuesday. The day's obvious headliners are Real Madrid traveling to Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain playing host to Bayern Munich. All nine of Tuesday's games will stream live on Paramount+.
The Champions League is one of the biggest sporting competitions in the world, and there's plenty of excitement any time the matches are being played. We have you covered with predictions for all of the day's action (and the outlook isn't good for Liverpool fans), as well as answers to some Champions League burning questions ahead of the matches, such as whether Tottenham's Thomas Frank is capable of being a big club manager.
👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest
- Joe Alt is done for the season as the Chargers' star tackle will undergo season-ending surgery to help stabilize his injured ankle.
- Another impactful season-ending injury was announced on Monday, with Packers tight end Tucker Kraft officially diagnosed with a torn ACL.
- There were some MLB managerial moves, with the Braves naming bench coach Walt Weiss as the team's new manager, and the Marlins naming Gabe Kapler as Florida's new GM.
- We've identified five potential landing spots for Ja Morant should the Grizzlies decide to move the frustrated star, who didn't exactly sound like he's enjoying himself right now.
- Louisville has lost running back Isaac Brown "for a while" due to a leg injury suffered against Virginia Tech.
- The strange boxing match between Jake Paul and Gervonta "Tank" Davis has been canceled.
- Victor Conte, the founder of the BALCO group and a key figure in Barry Bonds' steroids scandal, died Monday at age 75.
- Clemson coach Dabo Swinney isn't backing down from his criticism of the officiating in the Tigers' 46-45 loss to Duke, even after a $10,000 fine for the university and a reprimand from the ACC.
- Alex Bregman, Cody Bellinger and Pete Alonso are among players who will hit MLB free agency after opting out of contracts.
- James Franklin at Auburn? The oddsmakers have the former Penn State coach as the favorite to fill Auburn's vacancy.
📺 What we're watching Tuesday
⚽ UEFA Champions League: Eintracht Frankfurt at Napoli, 12:45 p.m. on Paramount+
⚽ UEFA Champions League: Arsenal at Slavia Prague, 12:45 p.m. on Paramount+
⚽ UEFA Champions League: Union St.-Gilloise at Atletico Madrid, 3 p.m. on Paramount+
⚽ UEFA Champions League: AS Monaco at Bodo/Glimt, 3 p.m. on Paramount+
⚽ UEFA Champions League: Sporting CP at Juventus, 3 p.m. on Paramount+
⚽ UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid at Liverpool, 3 p.m. on Paramount+
⚽ UEFA Champions League: PSV Eindhoven at Olympiacos, 3 p.m. on Paramount+
⚽ UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich at Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m. on Paramount+
⚽ UEFA Champions League: F.C. København at Tottenham, 3 p.m. on Paramount+
🏀 No. 8 Tennessee at No. 9 NC State (W), 4 p.m. on ESPN2
🏀 No. 20 Louisville at No. 1 UConn (W), 5:30 p.m. on ESPN
🏀 Evansville at No. 1 Purdue (M), 6:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network
🏈 Massachusetts at Akron, 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
🏀 Nicholls at No. 9 Kentucky (M), 7 p.m. on SEC Network
🏒 Hurricanes at Rangers, 7 p.m. TNT/truTV
🏀 Lindenwood at No. 10 Texas Tech (M), 8 p.m. on ESPN+
🏀 Magic at Hawks, 8 p.m. on NBC
🏀 Houston Christian at No. 5 LSU (W), 8 p.m. on SEC Network
🏀 Texas at No. 6 Duke (M), 8:45 p.m. on ESPN
🏒 Lightning at Avalanche, 9:30 p.m. TNT/truTV
🏀 Thunder at Clippers, 11 p.m. on NBC