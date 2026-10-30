For several years, Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker has worn a costume to practice around Halloween. Baker continued the tradition on Friday and quickly went viral after fielding questions about his future with the Cardinals while wearing his costume.

It's easy to see why the moment quickly went viral. While Baker gave a standard answer, his appearance while addressing a relatively serious matter was funny ... even if you're a Cardinals fan.

"I just live in the present," Baker responded. "You know, look like today, having a great time with you guys, and gonna have a great Friday practice and just focus on playing against the Dallas Cowboys and trying to get a W at their stadium."

Costume aside, Baker's future with the Cardinals is no laughing matter. While the Cardinals would potentially get sizable assets in a trade involving him, it's safe to say that a large portion of Arizona fans would be sad to see him go given his status as one of the greatest players in franchise history.

A lifetime Cardinal, Baker is in the middle of his 10th season in Arizona. He's an eight-time Pro Bowler and has been named to the Pro Bowl each of the last seven years. Baker is also a two-time All-Pro.

Unfortunately for Cardinals/Baker fans, the NFL is a business, and teams in the midst of a bad season (Arizona is 2-5) often trade talented veterans before the trade deadline in exchange for future draft picks. If the Cardinals trade Baker this season, they have until now and November 10 at 4 p.m. ET.

There is, however, a chance that the Cardinals don't trade Baker before the deadline. This isn't the first time that there have been rumblings about his future with the team; he reportedly requested a trade in 2023, over a year before he signed a lucrative long-term contract with the team. It would also require a team making Arizona a pretty sweet deal for the 30-year-old Baker.

For now, Baker is still a Cardinal. And, based on Friday's press conference, he doesn't appear to be terribly worried about his status in Arizona ahead of the trade deadline.