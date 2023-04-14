One one of the NFL's best defenders is looking for a new home. Budda Baker, the Arizona Cardinals' two-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl safety, has requested a trade, according to ESPN.

Baker reportedly informed the team in February that he either wanted to be traded or receive a new deal that would make him the NFL's highest-paid safety. The 27-year-old has two years remaining on his current deal with the Cardinals. He's on the books to make just over $13 million in 2023 and $14.2 million in 2024.

The 36th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Baker was name to his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl in 2022. An All-Pro as a rookie, Baker has made 83 starts for the Cardinals. During his first six seasons, Baker has tallied seven interceptions, six forced fumble, five fumble recoveries, 7.5 sacks and 32 tackles for loss.

Just about every team would want a player of Baker's caliber on their roster. His contract, however, will limit the amount of teams that will likely pursue him via a trade. If they trade him, the Cardinals will likely do so either before or during the early portions of the NFL Draft in order to possibly get several high drafts picks for him.

Here are the top-five landing spots for Baker if he is dealt before the 2023 season.

This makes a lot of sense. The Packers need a playmaking safety, and Baker is familiar with new Green Bay defensive passing game coordinator Greg Williams, who coached the Cardinals cornerbacks the past four seasons. Green Bay can make this work financially as it is currently fifth in the NFL in cap space, according to Spotrac.

The Steelers just lost starting strong safety Terrell Edmunds, who signed with the Eagles in free agency. With Baker in tow, the Steelers would have easily the best safety duo in the NFL with Baker and Minkah Fitzpatrick. The move would also allow Patrick Peterson to stay at cornerback instead of switching to free safety.

The Cowboys don't need Baker, but this is the type of deal Jerry Jones loves making. Baker would make an already talented Cowboys defense a truly dominant group alongside Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs. Dallas also has the resources to make such a trade happen. In a trade with Arizona, the Cowboys could include Malik Hooker, Dallas' current starting free safety who is coming off of a career year.

Baker's addition would be a big boost for a team that is ushering in a new era led by new head coach DeMeco Ryans. The Texans have the cap space and the draft capital to make a trade of this magnitude happen. One would also assume that Baker would want to play for Ryans, a former NFL linebacker who is coming off a successful two-year run as the 49ers' defensive coordinator.

Philadelphia Eagles

The defending NFC champions have some holes to fill after a gut-wrenching free agency. While Edmunds filled one of their holes, the Eagles are still in need of one more starting-caliber safety after losing Marcus Epps and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson in free agency. In Philadelphia, Baker would be part of a still-talented Eagles defense that includes fellow defensive backs Edmunds, Darius Slay and James Bradberry.