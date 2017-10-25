Cardinals' Carson Palmer set for surgery, hopes to return in less than eight weeks

Drew Stanton will start in Palmer's place as the Cardinals try to keep their playoff hopes alive

The Arizona Cardinals suffered a huge blow to their fading playoff hopes last week when starting quarterback Carson Palmer broke his arm during the team's 33-0 loss to the division rival Los Angeles Rams. Bruce Arians announced after the game that Palmer would have surgery and likely miss eight weeks. 

According to a report from NFL.com, that surgery will take place on Wednesday, but Palmer hopes to return on a quicker timeline than the one Arians laid out. 

For however long he's on the sideline, backup Drew Stanton will likely be the starter (barring injury). Arians already announced him as the starter for this week's game against the 49ers. 

The Cardinals have some experience playing without Palmer, as he missed 10 games in 2014 and a game last year as well. Stanton started nine of the 11 games Palmer missed due to injury, leading the Cardinals to a 6-3 record despite poor passing and efficiency numbers. Arizona had a better rushing attack and defense back then, though, so we probably shouldn't expect the same kind of performance this time around. 

