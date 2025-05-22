Arizona Cardinals cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting will miss the entirety of the 2025 season. On Thursday, the Cardinals announced that Murphy-Bunting has been placed on the reserve/non-football injury list. It is unclear of the injury Muprhy-Bunting suffered to land on the list.

Murphy-Bunting, who was gearing up for his sixth NFL season, was a key part of Arizona's defensive backfield last season. He started all 14 games he played, and Murphy-Bunting led the team with three interceptions.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted Murphy-Bunting out of Central Michigan in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, and he played the first four seasons of his career there. In just his second season, Murphy-Bunting helped the Bucs win Super Bowl LV, and his three postseason interceptions led the league.

Following a one-year stint with the Tennessee Titans in 2023, Murphy-Bunting signed a three-year, $25.5 million contract with the Cardinals in March 2024.

With Murphy-Bunting on the shelf, the Cardinals are going to have to explore other options at cornerback just two months before training camp. Arizona did draft cornerback Will Johnson out of Michigan in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, so the rookie will have even more of an opportunity to make an instant impact.