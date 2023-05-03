Paris Johnson is a massive addition to the Arizona Cardinals offensive line, an asset Kyler Murray wanted to protect him for the 2023 season and beyond. Johnson is ready to start at tackle for the Cardinals on day one, but that position is occupied by D.J. Humphries and Kelvin Beachum.

Where will Johnson line up to start the season? Fortunately, there are a few openings.

"We'll figure that out," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said Tuesday. "He's obviously played outside and inside. We've just got to get him on grass and see where he kind of fits in with the other guys. I'm very comfortable (with) what he's put on tape of playing a lot of different spots on that offensive line.

"We'll put the best guys out there — the best five and see how we can make them gel together, hopefully move people in the run game and keep the quarterback upright in the pass game."

Johnson played right guard at Ohio State, so he could see time at that spot to start the year with Humphries at left tackle and Beachum at right tackle. The Cardinals do have Will Hernandez at right guard and Hjalte Froholdt at center, leaving an opening at left guard for Johnson to occupy.

Johnson and Murray have already developed a close bond with the Cardinals. Given Johnson could be lined up next to Humphries on the left side, this will arguably be the best offensive line Murray has had in his four years in Arizona.

"You always want that bond," Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing said. "I think guys that feel close to each other in terms of shared common goals, guys that have a respect for each other and have that relationship, tend to play harder for each other. I think it's great to see that and that's certainly just the beginning of it.

"It's not just going to be between the two of them. It's got to be between everybody on that field and in that meeting room. I think it's a good start and we've certainly got a long way to go."