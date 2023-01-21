The Arizona Cardinals' search for a new head coach waged forward on Saturday and their eyes centered on current Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. The 52-year-old coach had roughly a one-hour virtual interview with the organization about their head-coaching vacancy on Saturday, according to NFL Media.

Quinn is one of the hotter names during this hiring cycle, already interviewing with the Broncos and Colts. Similar to Arizona, he interviewed virtually for the Indy job on Friday, but met with Broncos brass in-person in Dallas about potentially becoming Denver's next head coach. All of these teams have squeezed in these interviews with Quinn because, if Dallas beats San Francisco on Sunday to advance to the NFC Championship, he would not be eligible to interview with any team for at least a week.

Quinn has been the defensive coordinator with the Cowboys since 2021 and has helped this unit blossom into one of the better defenses in the league. Dallas has ranked atop the league in takeaways in each of Quinn's seasons with the club and was the No. 2 ranked defense in DVOA during the regular season in both 2021 and 2022. Naturally, that level of play has lifted Quinn's stock tremendously.

If hired by any team, this would be Quinn's second stint as a head coach. He was at the helm in Atlanta as head coach of the Falcons from 2015 until midway through the 2020 campaign before he was fired after an 0-5 start to that season. Quinn holds a 43-42 regular season record as a head coach, along with a 3-2 record in the postseason. In 2016, he brought Atlanta to Super Bowl LI but fell to New England after building a 28-3 lead in one of the biggest comebacks in NFL history.

Before that, Quinn made his bones as the defensive coordinator of the Seattle Seahawks from 2013-2014 and helped the organization win Super Bowl XLVIII. That group featured the legendary "Legion of Boom" defense that was headlined by Richard Sherman, Earl Thomas, Kam Chancellor, and Bobby Wagner.

Meanwhile, this coaching search is a piece in what is an overall restructuring of the Cardinals masthead. Along with firing head coach Kliff Kingsbury after four seasons, GM Steve Keim stepped down due to health reasons. Arizona has since replaced Keim with Monti Ossenfort and now they are looking for the final piece to this revamped leadership group with a new head coach.